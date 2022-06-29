The footprints of the legacy left behind by Charlie Biggs are big ones.
To help honor that legacy, Del. Austin Haynes sponsored House Concurrent Resolution 49 in the recent legislative session in support of the naming by the Division of Highways of Route 16 beginning at the Fayette County line and ending at the intersection of Route 16 and Main Street in Mount Hope by the Siltix Mine Memorial as the Charles M. "Charlie" Biggs Memorial Highway in Price Hill.
Biggs was born on Oct. 5, 1950 at Price Hill, and he was a resident of Oak Hill until he passed away from Covid-19 complications on Jan. 19, 2021.
He was a graduate of Mount Hope High School and owned and operated Biggs Insurance Agency, a longtime staple of the local business community.
Biggs was very active in the community, being a 41-year member of the Mount Hope Lions Club for which he served in numerous leadership roles and received several awards for his service, including the Melvin Jones Fellow Award, the Leonard Jarrett Award and other accolades.
He was also a Shriner, a member of the Moose Lodge and Masons, and he was a Turtle.
"Fayette County and surrounding communities benefited greatly from Charlie's lifetime of selfless service to others," the resolution read in part.
"It's truly an honor for my family to remember my father's legacy and everything that he did for this community and the Lions Club, and the family business that has been in Mount Hope and Oak Hill since 1985," Kevin Biggs, Charlie's son, said following a special ceremony on June 22 recognizing the highway name designation. "For them to honor our family by naming this road, it's very special to us."
"I was born and raised here in Mount Hope and, just up through there (motioning over his shoulder to the Raleigh-Fayette line), is Price Hill, and that's where my father was born and raised," said Biggs, who was joined by his wife, Meliah, for the ceremony.
Kevin Biggs said his father obviously made a difference to countless individuals and organizations throughout his lifetime.
"I don't think my father met anybody that he did not impact," he said. "Between the Lions Club and the 41 years of service with them, as a local business owner sponsoring sports teams, and everything else that comes through the community looking for help... we found a way to get that help done."
"If you ever needed to see somebody that gave back to their community, somebody that cared about people in general, and somebody that cared about his family, Charlie Biggs was the one to look at," said Haynes. "There's no doubt that he cared about Mount Hope and our communities here in general."
"Most of y'all know, I've loved Charlie as a brother back right after high school up until including today, and the family," said Richard Allen, who led the ceremony with a prayer. "You all lost something very special, but today is a very special day to make you remember that, and us remember that."
Anyone driving the roadway is "going to see the honor that has been placed upon your dad," Allen told Kevin Biggs.
John Brenemen, Fayette County commissioner, said of Biggs, "He loved Mount Hope, he loved the Lions Club, he loved his family, but most important, he loved his business. And it's always stated that everybody that has a great business mind is very successful in a lot of different ways.
"And Charlie was definitely successful in a lot of ways."
