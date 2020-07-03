Newly-elected Board of Education members Cindy Whitlock and incumbent Steve Slockett were sworn into office on Tuesday, June 30.
Whitlock, of Oak Hill, elected to fill a seat representing the Plateau District, and Slockett, of Fayetteville, re-elected to a second term representing the Valley District, took the oath of office from Circuit Judge Thomas H. Ewing.
Also sworn into office was the county's new Superintendent of Schools, Gary Hough.
Upcoming meetings for the BOE include: Monday, July 6 — special meeting for election of officers, 5 p.m., BOE office, Fayetteville; Tuesday, July 14 — regular meeting, 6 p.m., BOE office; and Tuesday, July 28 — regular meeting, 6 p.m., BOE office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.