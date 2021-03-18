A Boomer couple has been charged with child neglect following a weekend incident.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, the Fayette County 911 Center was notified Saturday evening that a passerby had rescued a two-year-old child walking down the middle of U.S. Rte. 60 in Boomer.
A Fayette County sheriff's deputy soon arrived on scene and notified CPS workers.
The child was uninjured, Fridley said.
After a door-to-door search, the child's mother was located. The mother was unaware the child was missing and allegedly displayed little concern, according to a FCSD press release. The father was spotted between houses nearby, and law enforcement eventually made contact with him on a front porch. He, too, showed little concern the child was missing and even attempted to diminish the severity of the situation, the release noted.
The home was in poor condition, and drug paraphernalia was evident, officers said.
Stephen C. Coiner and Tiffany D. Angel were arrested and charged with child neglect creating risk of serious injury/death. They now await court proceedings.
Anyone with information regarding the incident, which remains under investigation, is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through the Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." You can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.