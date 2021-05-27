A Boomer woman has been charged following a domestic incident on Friday, May 21.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to a home in Boomer on May 21 to respond to a family dispute. Their investigation revealed a video which depicted a woman physically abusing her child and battering her mother, according to a press release from Fridley's office. That resulted in felony charges being filed.
Cecily Overton, 30, of Boomer, was arrested and charged with child abuse resulting in injury and domestic battery. She awaits court proceedings.
The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's department. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
