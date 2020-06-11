A Fayette County deputy this weekend conducted warrant service on a Boonesborough man, who had additional charges filed against him following his arrest.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, a Fayette County sheriff's deputy spotted a subject who had numerous pending arrest warrants in the Boonesborough area. After the man was apprehended, he was found to have a firearm in his possession, and further checks revealed he is not legally permitted to possess firearms. The arresting officer also located a quantity of a substance believed to be methamphetamines.
Gustavia Crowder, who was operating a vehicle when the deputy spotted him, was charged with prohibited person in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and driving while license revoked due to DUI.
Crowder had outstanding warrants for hit and run involving personal injuries, hit and run involving vehicle damage, hit and run involving property damage, failure to render aid, and driving revoked due to DUI. Those charges stem from a previous incident investigated by the FCSD.
Additionally, Crowder had outstanding warrants for fraudulent claims to insurance companies and false reporting of emergency incident. The latter charges also were from an investigation conducted previously by the Fayette department.
He will now await court proceedings.
The incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department. Anyone with pertinent information is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
