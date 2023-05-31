Philip Bowen lost his cap, but he found many more adoring fans during his audition for the NBC television show "America's Got Talent."
The taped audition of Bowen, a West Virginia native now living in Michigan, was part of the Season 18 premiere of "AGT" on Tuesday, May 30.
During the broadcast, Bowen told host Terry Crews and judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell that he is the father of three young children and he wants to show them that "it is never too late to chase down a dream."
Playing a high-energy tune on his violin, Bowen proceeded to earn a standing ovation from the crowd and unanimous, enthusiastic support from the judging panel to move ahead in the competition.
"I started out with a very Appalachia-feeling bluesy intro, and then I kicked it into ‘Chop Suey’ by System of a Down," Bowen explained in an email Wednesday. "I was going for the unexpected, and I think it paid off.
"I actually had a long list of songs that we were trying to get legal clearance for, and we just worked down the list. 'Chop Suey' was always near the top because it's just so dramatically unexpected when you see this nearly 100-year-old fiddle in the hands of a guy from West Virginia."
Bowen called it a memorable night.
"There's nothing in the world like that kind of energy you get from thousands of people," he said. "The pressure of getting it right, the lights, the cameras, etc., all build a healthy anxiety.
"I'm telling you, though, I had the most fun! I think I did about as good as I could do considering the pressure and the moment. I played so hard I knocked my hat off, so I just drop kicked that thing off the stage and kept playing."
His parents, Gary and Lou Ann Bowen of Montgomery, were among those in the audience. Their son's performance drew visceral reactions from the couple as the broadcast unfolded, and the Bowens got the chance to interact with Cowell and Klum following Philip's audition.
"It was a true joy to have my parents there," Bowen said. "I also had my aunt and uncle, and a cousin and his family there (from Redondo Beach, Fla.) cheering me on. It was so special to be able to have that family support in the crowd. I could feel it."
Bowen said he picked up a lot of good vibes — and experience — during the audition process. "I feel invigorated because I know I can do better, and bring more to the table. This is just the beginning, and I've been busy brainstorming ideas of how to show America what else I can do."
"Overall, I had such an incredible experience filming AGT," he added. "From the sound pros to the cast and crew, the team there could not have been more welcoming. The past day or so has felt completely surreal. My phone has never been so busy.
"I'm just trying to enjoy the moment, and get ready for whatever is next. I appreciate everyone's support so much. It means the world to me."
Other acts on Tuesday included a dancing dinosaur, a glam metal band called "Steel Panther" and the Mzansi Youth Choir from South Africa, which received the golden buzzer after performing a rendition of former "AGT" contestant Jane "Nightbirde" Marczewski's song "It's OK" to close the show.
"America’s Got Talent" will initiate six weeks of live shows at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium beginning Tuesday, Aug. 22 on NBC. Results shows will air Wednesday nights (8 to 9 p.m. ET/PT).
For more on Bowen's music, visit philipbowenmusic.com or follow on Facebook at Philip Bowen Music or on TikTok, Twitter or other social media platforms.
