The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) has detected boxwood blight at several residential and commercial landscapes throughout West Virginia. Boxwood blight, caused by the fungal pathogen Calonectria pseudonaviculata, is the most devastating pest of boxwoods. Boxwood blight was first diagnosed in West Virginia on plants shipped from out-of-state nurseries in July 2015. “The first symptom of boxwood blight is dark brown to black lesions on otherwise green leaves. The dark lesions will coalesce, turning entire leaves brown to straw-colored and defoliating rapidly. Black, angular to elliptical shaped cankers form on the twigs and branches,” WVDA Plant Industries Director Tim Brown said. “Symptoms commonly begin low on shrubs and spread upwards.”