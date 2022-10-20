Attendance: 140,000

BASE jumpers:

• Number of jumps — 737 jumps with 32 first-time jumpers

• Jumper breakdown — 93 percent male and 7 percent female

• Oldest jumper — 78

• Tandem jumps — 16

• Areas represented — 39 states and three foreign countries

Emergency transports:

• Jumpers — 3

• Attendees — 4

River rescue — 94

Rappels:

• Number of rappels — 700

• Ascents — 60

• Oldest rappeller — 75

• Youngest rappeller — 16

• Areas represented — 24 states and Canada

Bridge Walk: 170

Bridge Day 5K:

• Racers — 312

• Oldest racer — 80

• Youngest racer — 7

• Runner breakdown — 60 percent female and 70 percent West Virginian

• Winning time — 15:20

Trash: 2 1/2 tons

Chili Cook Off winners:

• 1st — Labradorbbq WV

• 2nd — Riverchick Farm Food Truck

• 3rd — Phil Samples

• Peoples Choice — LabradorbbqWV

• Best Cornbread — The Air Force Team

• Best Decorated Booth — Twisted BBQ Sisters

• Chili Queen — Hazel Higgonbotham

Source: Bridge Day Commission.

— Cheryl Keenan

