Attendance: 140,000
BASE jumpers:
• Number of jumps — 737 jumps with 32 first-time jumpers
• Jumper breakdown — 93 percent male and 7 percent female
• Oldest jumper — 78
• Tandem jumps — 16
• Areas represented — 39 states and three foreign countries
Emergency transports:
• Jumpers — 3
• Attendees — 4
River rescue — 94
Rappels:
• Number of rappels — 700
• Ascents — 60
• Oldest rappeller — 75
• Youngest rappeller — 16
• Areas represented — 24 states and Canada
Bridge Walk: 170
Bridge Day 5K:
• Racers — 312
• Oldest racer — 80
• Youngest racer — 7
• Runner breakdown — 60 percent female and 70 percent West Virginian
• Winning time — 15:20
Trash: 2 1/2 tons
Chili Cook Off winners:
• 1st — Labradorbbq WV
• 2nd — Riverchick Farm Food Truck
• 3rd — Phil Samples
• Peoples Choice — LabradorbbqWV
• Best Cornbread — The Air Force Team
• Best Decorated Booth — Twisted BBQ Sisters
• Chili Queen — Hazel Higgonbotham
Source: Bridge Day Commission.
