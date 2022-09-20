The Bridge Day Commission will meet Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 1:30 p.m. at Fayetteville Town Hall. Interested parties also may take part in the meeting on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89468801216?pwd=d0lWNzVxVGxLZ3ZjK0N2UjFXWmE1UT09
Following is the meeting’s agenda:
• Call to order
• Minutes from Aug. 17
• Old business (review of timeline and maps and day of event contact phone numbers)
• New business (point of contact spokesperson and press release)
• Reports from BDC representatives (Chamber of Commerce, BASE update, rappel update, vendor/community-at-large update
• ‘Round the Room
• The next meeting date is Sept. 28
• Adjourn
• • •
Bridge Day 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
