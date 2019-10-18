FAYETTEVILLE — On Bridge Day, the best way to get to the bridge is to take advantage of one of the available shuttles. Park your car at one of several locations and pay a $3 fee for a round trip to and from the Bridge Day entrance.
Following is the listing of parking areas:
South
• Fayette Landing Shopping Center, 565 Mall Road, Oak Hill
The bus stop will be on the south side of the median just past AT&T, at the far end of the median from the store.
• Fayetteville Walmart, 204 Town Center, Fayetteville
The bus stop will be at the far left side of Walmart.
• Fayetteville High School (now Fayetteville PreK-8), 515 W. Maple Ave., Fayetteville
The bus stop is right at the entrance to the gravel parking area. The buses turn around in front of the school and stop to pick up at the entrance to the upper gravel area.
• Fayette County Courthouse, 100 N. Court St., Fayetteville
The bus stop will be across from the courthouse on Maple Avenue in front of Marathon Bicycle and Southside Junction.
North
• Smales Branch Road, 1175 Smales Branch Road, Hico
The bus will stop in front of the Lighthouse Worship Center.
• Midland Trail High School, intersection of U.S. 19 and U.S. 60, Hico
The bus will stop at the school parking lot.
If you intend to park along the highway or a nearby roadway and walk to the bridge, no matter where you park, Sharon Cruikshank, director of Bridge Day, suggests parking completely off the pavement and also not to block personal driveways, businesses or specially marked zones. Vehicles blocking such entrances or parked on the pavement will be towed.
Vehicles that are towed Saturday from the south side of the bridge will be taken by Prudence Towing to Prudence Auto in Oak Hill, while vehicles on the north side of the bridge will be taken by Chad’s Wrecker Service to Chad’s Garage in Victor.
• • •
Festival rules are as follows:
• No dogs
• No backpacks, coolers, folding chairs or large handbags
• No bicycles, skates, skateboards or wagons
• No weapons, fireworks, illegal drugs or alcoholic beverages
• No quadcopters/drones
• You may ride your bike or walk down into the Gorge. Just keep in mind it is a 4-plus-mile distance one way and that you yield the road to motorized vehicles.
• Fold-up strollers are allowed, but they will be searched at the gate.
• Bridge Day starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.
• • •
The New River Gorge Bridge is easily accessible from major interstates. It is within a day’s drive of two-thirds of America’s population. Download the PDF map at https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5b27d9ccb105985be1811a03/t/5d77a99e091f6c4b5ac84ec9/1568123298545/map-of-bridge-2019_8.5x11.pdf to see the traffic plan for Bridge Day as well as major interstate routes.
For commercial traffic, the detours for I-79 and I-64/77 are in place at 5:30 a.m. on the third Saturday in October.
The bridge itself closes at 7 a.m. that day.
U.S. 19 is open to local traffic from Ames Heights Road on the north and W.Va. 16 on the south side of the New River Gorge Bridge.
