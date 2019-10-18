Vendor Number: DBA (Contact) — Selling
NORTH
1-2: MONSTER Energy Drink — Drinks, promos
3: All-N-One-Solutions (Timothy Fowler) — Direct TV, AT&T Internet cellphone products
4: Whispering Winds Naturals (Jonathon Marks & Claude Ryan II) — Hemp products
5: Edward Jones (Jim McNeely) — Info
6: CRA Enterprise (Michael Blackburn or Erin Morrow) — Cinnaroasted nuts, lemonade and coffee
7: Cabela’s/Bass Pro Shop
8: Peace and Love (Johnny Cornejo) — Ponchos, sweaters, gloves, hats and blankets
9: Jelly Jars (Barb Cuchta) — Jams, jellies, pickles, pickled stuff, salsa, relish mustard, BBQ
10-11: Vacation Village Resports (Bob Shubrick) — Promos
12: Libertarian Party of WV (David Valente) — Political info
13: Lizard Tail Belts (Christine Zurbuch) — Belts crafted from climbing rope
14: Dave’s Famous T&L Hotdogs (Robert Abel) — Regular and jumbo dogs, nachos and drinks
15-16: CC Fashions (Cyndi Akers) — Jewelry, hats, handbags, West Virginia signs
17: Hearts Desire Gems (Paparazzi) (Kimberly Woods/Charlene Nelson) — Jewelry/accessories
18: The Stud Shop (Jillian Simons) — Leather goods
19: Hobbies by John & Nancy (Nancy Knepshield) — Homemade crafts, embroidery purses, belts, quilts, water bottles, beaded lamps, onesies
20: SylvanSport (Seyl Park) — GO camping trailer and outdoor gear
21: NRG Sweets (Christa Hodges) — Cotton candy and canned drinks
22: Eastern National (Bob Willey) — Books, apparel, hats, etc.
23: Catari (Christian Santillan) — Sweater, ponchos, hats, gloves, bags, blankets
24: P&L Baskets (Linda Elschlager) — Handmade baskets
25: Mary’s K9 Bakery LLC (Mary Gladfelter Shamburg) — Dog treats
26: Dina Colada — Coffee, mac and cheese, chili and cheese
27: Wild Mountain Soaps (Phillip Peelish) — Soap and such
SOUTH
1-2: Monster Energy Drinks — Drinks, promos
3-6: Adventures on the Gorge — Promos
7-8: BASE Packing
9-10: Gino’s Pizza (Lori Tabit) — Pizza, burgers
12: WV Breast Health Initiative (Donna DeHart) — Breast health merchandise
13: Shentel — Promos
14: Cabela’s/Bass Pro Shop
15-16: WV Mountain Ears (Mike & Diana Harris) — Roasted corn, funnel cakes, drinks
17: GM Productions (Greg Michael) — Bridge DVD
18: Hills to Hills (TJ Franklin) — Honey, dried spices, local crafts and clothing
19: Kettelicious KettleCorn (Rick Norris) — Kettle corn
20-21: Wild & Wonderful Lifestyle (Bernadette Dombrowski) — Apparel, stickers, blankets, mugs, keys, tags
22-23: Wild Mountain Soaps (Phillip Peelish) — Soap and such
24: Lost World Caverns (Steven Charlton) — Minerals, crystals, gifts, toys, onyx
25: Tupperware (Rebecca T. Nester)
26-27: Pinkies Creations and Embroidery (Debbie Larch) — Hats and shirts
28: Fayette County Shriner’s (Elmer Pritt) — Donations
29-39: U.S. Air Force — Promos
40: Graphic Impact (Ryan Grady) — Cotton candy and snow cones
41: Donut Connection (Denise Clagg) — Donuts and sandwiches
43: JM Chang (Melanie) — Chicken on stick, Thai-fried rice, Raman noodles, spring roll and lemonade
44-45: CRA Enterprise (Michael Blackburn or Erin Morrow) — Cinnaroasted nuts, lemonade and coffee
47: MADD Concessions (Michelle Brooks) — Funnel cakes, fried Oreos, Snickers, Twinkies, PB&J, cotton candy, frozen lemonade, soda and water
48: Petons K9s (Jessica Estochn) — Key chains, T-shirts to raise money for K9s
49: Gatewood Hemp Co LLC (David Dixon) — Pre-packaged CBD products, oils, rubs, gummies, etc.
50: Mima’s Shoppe (Cindy Harless) — Wreaths, home décor, wood crafts, drinks
51-52: LulaRoe Adeline Grace Boutique (Lori Snyder) — LulaRoe and new kids and baby clothes
53-54: The Iron Beaver (John Beaver) — Metal art, tree of life, hangers, fire pit and welcome signs
55: New River Humane Society (Kathleen Gerencer) — New River T-shirts, shirts, sweatshirts and animal sweater shirts
56: Land & Sea Glass (Janet Stevens) — Genuine and recycled glass jewelry, suncatchers, chimes
57: Canyon Rim Fudge — Fudge
58: Spiral Light Productions (David Hufstetler) — Tie dye apparel
59: AARP (Kevin Jones) — Information
61: Asian Grill and Rice (Quang Bright) — Grilled chicken teriyaki, stir-fried rice
62: C&L Concessions — Kettle corn
63: Inkas Crafts (Jose Catacachi) — Alpaca sweaters, bags, hats, scarfs, poncho and blankets
64: Dave’s Welding & Repair (David Rhodes) — Metal signs and fire pits
65: NRG Harley (Kristen Shamblin) — Clothing and dealership swag
66: Digital Relativity — Social media
67-68: Suddenlink — I Walked the Bridge certificate
69-72: West Virginia Lottery — Selling lottery tickets
73: Gal Pals (Josette Smith) — Leggings, tunics, cardigans
75: Turkish Grill NC (Samer Salhani) — Gyro, sausage, chicken tenders, corn dogs
76-77: Child Evangelism Fellowship (Robert Norman) — Free face painting
78: Molly Moochers Ranch and Roost (Molly Sandridge) — Goat milk soap, egg yolk soap, rose water, body lotion, lip balm and salves, loofahs
79-81: Triple L Concession (Dennis Lilly) — Funnel cakes and corn dogs
82-83: West Virginia School of Pharmacy (Maxwell DeNora) — Flu vaccines, health screenings, drug disposal kits and info
84: Magical Preasts Design (Caitlyn Preast) — West Virginia- and Disney-themed tees and hats
85: Ourea Publishing LLC (R. Bryan Simon) — Books
86: Keith’s Wallets (M.K. Bibb) — Wallets
88-89: Triple H Concessions (James Hypes) — Taco wraps, dego fries, nachos, taco salad, drinks
90: Appalachian Coffee House (Kelsey Baumann) — Lattes, espressos, coffee, hot chocolate
92: WV World Famous Dirty Water Dogs (Brian and Michelle Sizemore) — Hot dogs, BBQ, nachos, chips, baked goods and drinks
93: Lost Appalachia Co LLC (Nicholas Tankersley) — Appalachian-inspired apparel, mugs, stickers, pennants, pins, patches, artwork
94: Fayette County Public Library (Becky Kellum) — Library info
95: Ooh La Lucy (Kathy Dent) — Clothing and accessories
96: P&L Baskets (Linda Elschlager) — Handmade baskets
97-98: Ridgeview BBQ (Nick Gohlmann) — BBQ, brisket, fries, baked beans, tater salad, drinks
99: WVU School of Dentistry (Skylar Kipps) — Oral health information and hygiene products
100-101: West Virginia National Guard (Jeremy Crosier) — Interactive game booth 40-ft. trailer
102: Ultimate Street Tacos (James Stone) — Tacos, fries, drinks
103: ACE Adventure Resort (Haynes Mansfield) — Rafting info
104: The Lunch Wagon (Kathy Davis) — Funnel cakes, fried Oreos, ice cream, milk shakes, lemonade, peach tea
105: Totally Nutz (David Kline) — Cinnamon-roasted almonds, cashews, pecans
108: The Red Oak Grill (Beth Burdette) — Turkey legs, grilled corn, BBQ, drinks
109: The Hemp Doctor (Cindy Shade) — CBD products and hats
110: National Coal Heritage Authority (Christy Bailey) — Books, T-shirts, key chains, magnets, hoodies
111: Antler Creek Fleece (Kathy Coleman) — Fleece hats, blankets
112: The Poppin’ Kettle (Sharon Bogard) — Kettle corn
113-115: WCF Enterprises (Bill Fenton) — Bungee, Meltdown
116-117: SWVCVB — Promos
118-119: WV Tourism — Promos
SOUTH MEDIAN
130-131: Fayetteville Recycle Truck
132: Elbert’s Coalfield Cuisine (Debbie Elliott) — Italian sausage, tater salad
134: West Virginia Free (Gates Campbell) — Giveaways, pins, stickers, shirts, condoms, pamphlets, hats, posters, nail files, canvas bags
136: UMWA (Joshua King) — Raffle and info, shirts, hats, bandanas
138: Community Connections (Natasha Green) — Substance abuse info
139: People for Petsonk, Inc. (Sam Petsonk) — Running for Attorney General
140: U.S. Health Advisors (Troy Findlay) — Health and supplemental insurance products
142: Top Dog Hotdogs (Sharon Bogard) — Hot dogs, tacos, nachos, soda, water, chips
143: NECCO (Brittany Pugh) — Foster care info
144: Appalachian Extracts (Sydney Bryant) — CBD tinctures, edibles, vape, pens, body and bath balm, hemp flower
145: ACLU (Eli Baumwell) — T-shirts
146: Lotus Garden (Hai Ping Liu) — Mixed gifts
148: Jehovah’s Witnesses (Ronald Skaggs) — The Word of the Lord
151-152: Fireside Grille (Robert Sydenstricker) — Philly sandwiches, tacos, French fries, drinks
154: Adventures Bar & Grill (Osh Assi) — Gyros, Philly cheesecakes, Cajun pasta, pasta salad, ice cream, buffalo chicken wraps, hummus, deep-fried goat cheese, fried pickles, buffalo chicken dip
158-159: Tito’s (Susan Acord) — Promos, stuff
161: Parties and Peonies (Carol Miller) — West Virginia-themed merchandise (pepperoni roll-themed T-shirts), home décor
162: University of Charleston (Lindsay Crance) — Advertising higher education
163: Hypes & Co. (Steve Hypes) — Duffel bags, head lamps, flashlights, metal signs, hats and gloves
166: Good Things Come Cheap (Pamela Sydnor) — Boutique items, clothes, shoes, jewelry, makeup
169: Adkins Alley (John Adkins) — Hats, blankets, purses, leggings, oils, burner, glasses
171: LA Rustic Designs (Amy Cunningham-Shumate) — Rustic signs and cutouts
173: Owl Feather Designs (Kaitlyn Whitt) — Jewelry, housewares made from silverplate
176: Memories Made (Glasswerks) (Chip Stebbins) — Bangles, charms, lokias, pop sockets
177-178: New River Learning Co-op (Kim Maxwell) — T-shirts and booth photos
179: Across the Waters (Tricia Savilla) — Driftwood and coal crafts
180: Old Dandridge (Tara Benger) — Soy wax candles, melts and jewelry
181: Bodhi Tie Dye Co. (Kevin Arbogast) — Tie-dyed shirts
182: Hackworth’s Wood & Steel LLC (Matthew Hackworth) — Stainless steel jewelry, ornaments, artwork, key chains, etc.
183: Zachary Flomerfelt — Various state hangings made from license plates
184: Kathrin Hanson — Handcrafted jewelry, copper jewelry
185: Heaven’s Calling (Michele Brown) — Magnets, notepads, verses in pill bottles, journals, fans, calendars, note checks, posters, clothing, bookmarks
186: Good JuJu (Julia Woodson) — Handmade jewelry and crafts
188: Stainless Outdoor Stoves (Mike Coburn) — Crown Royal Brand Outdoor
