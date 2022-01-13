Of the roughly 700,000 addresses in West Virginia, 300,000 do not have adequate broadband services, said Mitch Carmichael, the secretary of West Virginia’s Department of Economic Development, Friday during the West Virginia Press Association's Legislative Lookahead event.
“It's an enormous problem,” Carmichael said.
Expanding broadband was one of the key topics discussed with media during the Legislative Lookahead held via video conferencing Friday as a result of Covid precautions.
The purpose of the Legislative Lookahead, an annual event, is to give media a preview of the upcoming West Virginia legislative session.
Carmichael said the state is either last or next to last in broadband availability and connectivity speeds but is working to turn that around using $100 million already allocated by the state for broadband expansion.
“Our entire focus with our broadband is to get to those in West Virginia that do not have service, as defined by the (Federal Communications Commission) as 25 down three up megabits,” he said.
Carmichael said he’s constantly hearing stories about people who can’t understand why their neighbor has access to broadband but they don’t.
He said the answer is simple: It’s too expensive.
Carmichael said these funds are meant to bridge that gap so that stories like that become less frequent.
Del. Clay Riley, R-Harrison, said he feels the state's emphasis on expanding broadband was made apparent as one of its top priorities after the creation of the Office of Broadband in early 2021.
Riley also pointed to the state Dig Once policy, which is designed to provide telecommunication companies a more efficient and expedient process for broadband deployment within the West Virginia Division of Highways right-of-way.
“I would expect this year we'll take the next steps to facilitate and encourage more deployment of open conduits through our Dig Once policy,” he said.
Angela Vance, the associate state director for advocacy for AARP in West Virginia, said access to broadband is also a topic of great interest for the more than 250,000 AARP members in West Virginia.
“The pandemic, that we of course all continue to live through, has underscored the vast disparities in broadband access,” Vance said. “...Deployment gaps are only part of the equation when it comes to expanding access to broadband service. Access must be affordable and individuals, especially older adults, must possess the equipment and obtain the skills necessary to effectively and safely navigate the internet.”
Vance added that mapping is a huge part of finding where those gaps lie, a process which Carmichael said the state has already invested resources in.
Also discussed at the Legislative Lookahead was economic development.
“When you look at things like economic development, it's a multi-faceted, never-ending process,” Riley said. “And so, whether it's business retention, business expansion, or business recruitment, it's a constant effort to make sure the policies are in good place, and we give the tools to the Department of Economic Development to successfully execute those.”
Riley said they also have to keep up with the ways in which advancements in technology have changed the way economic development is executed.
“When you used to look for a vacation, you'd call a travel agent,” he said. “Well, now you hop online, you do some research. The same thing happens with site selection consultants when they’re looking to locate businesses here.”
To this comment Sen. Charlie Clements, R-Wetzel, said West Virginia is missing out on many economic development opportunities because it is being reactive instead of proactive.
Clements said he’s seen first-hand what it looks like when a state is proactively pursuing business investment and, instead of watching it occur somewhere else, would like to see policies in place that make that possible in West Virginia.
“I cite one example right here in the northern part of West Virginia,” he said. “When we look at a site across the river from Moundsville, that the state of Ohio has already spent millions and millions of dollars down getting in, as the quote is ‘shovel ready,’ and it's a marketable site. We have those sites that could possibly be available in West Virginia, but we need to get ready for them. I think that a lot of what may come out of this next session is going to be putting us in a position to have these so-called ‘shovel ready sites’ and these prime cases.”
Sen. Owens Brown, D-Ohio, who was appointed to his current seat in October, had a somewhat different perspective on the problems being addressed by his new colleagues.
“I guess I'm new at this, but I do have different types of perspective as to economic development,” Brown said. “I think one of the first things we need to really do is to rehabilitate the image of West Virginia.”
Brown said that many of the state’s efforts to attract new businesses will be in vain if it can’t find a way to distance itself from the notion that it’s just a state with a drug issue.
He said addressing that issue should come first.
In the direction of rebranding itself, Brown said he thinks more can be done to entice people to live, work and retire in West Virginia.
“Ever since I can remember, we’ve been talking about bringing in industry, industry, industry, but we always seem to end up in the same place so often, and still at the bottom,” he said. “So, let’s try a different approach and try and make (West Virginia) people-friendly, and give people maybe tax breaks and things so that they can come here and live a pretty good life.
“These are things that I see as a different vision for the state of West Virginia. Instead of always — roads and bridges and things are great, but if you don't have any people here, then what’s the point?”
One of the final speakers of the event was Danny Twilley, assistant dean of West Virginia University’s Brad & Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative.
Twilley discussed with lawmakers and media the role he believes the outdoor industry will play in West Virginia if legislators and community leaders take the time to invest in it.
Twilley gave a similar presentation in November at the Economic Summit in Beckley.
As a state with an abundance of natural resources at its disposal, the state has so much potential, Twilley said.
“We have been given some of the best topography in the entire country, but we’ve got to invest in that topography and in those resources to create access for families and for youth to get outside,” he said. “No more than the past two years have we seen the value of what it means to have access to our brilliant open spaces in our green and public lands.”
Twilley said investing in the outdoor economy should go hand in hand with conversation that deals with economic development.
He added that accessible development sites are not the only thing that brings business to an area because businesses also go where the people are.
If more people choose to migrate to West Virginia because of the enhancements it can bring to their quality of life through the outdoor industry, Twilley said studies have shown that business will follow.
