GAULEY BRIDGE — Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, a popular time for recreation, Brookfield Renewable issued a warning Tuesday to those who utilize waterways near and around the Glen Ferris Hydroelectric Dam for recreational purposes. The warning relates to warning devices (boat barriers) upstream of Glen Ferris that have been washed away due to recent high-water conditions.
“We’ve seen a substantial amount of precipitation and high-water conditions thus far this spring, resulting in high flows. Unfortunately, these high flows have washed away boat barriers at both the Hawks Nest and Glen Ferris dams,” Brian Noonan, manager of stakeholder relations, said in a press release on Tuesday.
“As always, we encourage recreators to exercise caution and safety around dams, but with missing boat barriers, we are urging everyone to pay particularly close attention to your surroundings and to respect all signage in place.”
In an effort to make sure the public is aware of this issue, Brookfield Renewable has enlisted security to be stationed at the boat launches above Glen Ferris and Hawks Nest dams this Saturday, Sunday and Monday to ensure all boaters are aware of the current situation.
If there are any questions, please contact Inquiries.WV@brookfieldrenewable.com or call 617-838-2658.
