Brookfield Renewable earlier this month announced plans that the company is closing the dam portage/bicycle/foot access trail at Hawks Nest Dam during the week, according to a company press release.
Through Oct. 31, 2020, the trail will be closed from Monday at 7 a.m. through Friday at 5:30 p.m., at which point the trail will re-open through Monday at 7 a.m. The area is designated as a daylight-to-dusk user area.
The trail closure is for maintenance occurring onsite. That includes painting the intake gate and Hawks Nest Dam crest gate rehabilitation.
As a result of the closure, Brookfield will close the security gate on the west side of the dam at the No. 3 trail and the gate on the east side of the dam just upstream, effectively stopping the pass-through access past the dam, the press release noted.
The dam access road from Rte. 16 to the security gate at trail No. 3, just west of the dam, will remain open during this work.
“We appreciate the public’s patience during this planned work closure,” said Brian Noonan, Brookfield’s manager of stakeholder relations.
“As those in the community are aware, we place a large amount of importance on the maintenance of our facilities in order to always keep them in top condition.
“Should this schedule change in any way, we will alert the public.”
Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to contact Noonan at Brian.Noonan@brookfieldrenewable.com or 617-838-2658.
