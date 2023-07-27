GLEN JEAN — In 2012, Hurricane Sandy created havoc along a wide path, including the most hard-hit states of New York and New Jersey on the eastern coast of the United States.
As their community service project, Scouts participating in the National Jamboree 2023 at the Summit Bechtel Reserve are creating more than 5,000 flood buckets to leave behind in the event of potential similar flooding in West Virginia, which has been devastated by numerous high-water situations in its history.
Aedin Naiduk, an Eagle Scout from the Jersey Shore Council 341, Troop 39 based in the Brick, N.J. area, was among the Scouts weaving their way through the assembly line of the flood bucket brigade on Thursday's opening day of the Jamboree.
According to a Boy Scouts of America news release, the ongoing service project involves the assembly of at least 5,000 cleaning kits by the more than 15,000 Scouts and volunteers attending the event. The cleaning kits will consist of 15 items ranging from rubber gloves and scrub brushes to scouring pads and towels. The completed kits, valued at $375,000 in the BSA release, are being packed tightly into a five-gallon bucket and will be wrapped and transported to a warehouse and then distributed as needed to flooded areas throughout West Virginia as "first aid" resources for flood victims.
Naiduk noted Thursday that nobody in his family was directly affected by Sandy, but said, “I did have to live with my Grandma for like a month or so because we were worried about trees in our backyard falling, but luckily nothing happened.”
He does, however, realize the impact the superstorm had on his area. That's why he said it gives him a good feeling to lend a hand to the service project which will benefit West Virginia families in difficult times in the future.
"It’s pretty good that we’re able to help," said Naiduk. "I wasn’t really expecting to be doing a service project at Jambo, but it’s cool that they’re having us do a little something, by way of helping out whoever needs help with flooding, or whoever needs the bucket really."
Naiduk said the 2023 event marks his "first time at Jambo and first time at Summit."
"It’s massive," he said of the Summit Bechtel Reserve site. Naiduk, one of 16 Scouts in attendance from his home troop, said he was especially anticipating his turn on "The Big Zip” as the Jamboree marches to its July 28 conclusion.
According to the BSA, the flood bucket project was organized by volunteer Scouters and underwritten by contributions from volunteers and Scouting supporters. The Disaster Response Ministries of the West Virginia Conference of The United Methodist Church is providing assistance.
According to the Volunteers in Mission (VIM) coordinator for West Virginia, David Stilgenbauer, who is overseeing the flood bucket project, “Harnessing the power of Scouting at the Jamboree, both in terms of its sheer numbers, as well as the organization’s stated commitment to 'help other people at all times,' will have a positive impact on the health and welfare of many flood victims for a significant length of time," he said via the BSA release.
“When the BSA decided to develop the Summit, we made a promise to the State of West Virginia that we would always strive to do things to make a positive difference in the local community,” added Russell Smart, who is coordinating the initiative for the BSA. “Flooding is a major issue in this area of the country, and West Virginia is one of the states most impacted by this type of natural disaster.
"The flood bucket project is another opportunity to honor our promise and make that positive difference in a unique way."
The BSA said that, in addition to assembly of the buckets by Scouts, UMCOR’s program includes physical displays which demonstrate the aftereffects of flooding on homes and personal items, and also features explanations of the impact of flooding on families and communities, as well as the importance of aiding victims.
For more on the Jamboree, visit summitbsa.org.
