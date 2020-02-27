CHARLESTON — West Virginia Associate Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch was sworn in Friday as the interim state superintendent of schools following Steven Paine’s immediate retirement.
The decision came after Paine announced his retirement Feb. 5, stating he would retire from the position effective June 30 or sooner if the state board found a suitable replacement. Paine said he was retiring to care for a family member with significant health issues and spend more time with his children and grandchild.
During an emergency state board meeting called Friday, Paine announced his immediate retirement in a letter:
“I am announcing my retirement as West Virginia Superintendent of Schools effective the end of the day Feb. 21, 2020. As you know, a member of my family is experiencing serious health issues that I must devote my entire attention to her continued diagnosis and recovery. With the leadership of the Governor, the State Board, and a very capable West Virginia Department of Education staff, I believe that I am retiring from a state school system that has a very solid foundation to build upon the future children and educators of West Virginia. Thank you for the opportunity to serve, my thoughts and prayers will be with all of you as you move forward. Best regards, Steven L. Paine.”
All members of the state board unanimously approved a motion to appoint Burch to the position and announced he will receive an annual salary of $233,000.
State Board President David Perry stated although the salary may “seem excessive,” the board will not be hiring someone to fill Burch’s role as associate superintendent.
“Clayton has been here 13 years, and has assumed a number of positions. He is stepping into a very stable situation at this point, and has a very clear understanding of this board,” Perry said. “Essentially he will be taking on both roles, so this is well-deserved.”
Burch agreed the state board sits on a strong foundation and feels Paine has left the position in a good place.
“I’ve been here for 13 years, but he [Paine] did talk me into coming here and being a part of something special,” Burch said. “I will say it is very, very special. What we always do here in Building 6 [of the Capitol] is we don’t educate, but we empower those that do. The policies and the pieces of legislation that we work on with our partners across the street are very important for the teachers in this state.
“In 13 years I don’t think we’ve ever seen a system so aligned like it is now. What the Board and Dr. Paine and his team have been able to do with our great partners is absolutely unbelievable. So I appreciate the Board, and I’ll say we will continue to move forward.”
The board will continue its national search for a superintendent while Burch fulfills his obligations, West Virginia Department of Education officials have reported.
