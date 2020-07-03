The public in invited to attend a brief dedication ceremony for an official state highway marker commemorating the Camp Prince Army Station (1950-1957).
The ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 17 at the New River access ramp at the foot of Batoff Mountain. There is plenty of parking space by the abandoned building across WV 41. The approximate distance from the East Beckley By-Pass is 7 miles.
Officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, West Virginia Army National Guard, National Park Service and Raleigh County Historical Society will deliver remarks.
See https://www.fayettetribune.com/community/historic-marker-commemorates-army-engineering-station-camp-prince/article_65f1ae88-a0f3-11ea-8fc1-275d467348a4.html for more on the station.
Please bring a face mask to wear, in view of continued COVID-19 precautions.
