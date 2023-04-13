The “Get Paid to Pay it Forward” campaign aims to tackle the issue of transportation barriers that people seeking treatment for substance use disorder face in West Virginia. This issue is particularly acute in rural areas with limited public transportation options, and it can lead to delays in treatment, which is a critical concern in a state with the highest overdose rate in the nation.
To address this challenge, First Choice Services has partnered with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Drug Control Policy, Jobs & Hope West Virginia, and Modivcare, the state’s Medicaid transportation vendor. The campaign encourages individuals in recovery to sign up as contract workers for Modivcare and offer rides to those seeking treatment, for which they are paid per mile. Providers can choose which assignments they want to accept, and they can offer a single ride or more frequent rides.
The campaign aims to formalize and strengthen the informal network of people in recovery who already offer rides to treatment, making it more sustainable. Anyone willing to provide rides can apply, but they must be at least 21 years old and own an insured vehicle.
If you are interested in becoming a transportation provider, visit HELP4WV.com or contact wv.idprocess@modivcare.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.