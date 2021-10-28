Courtesy photo/Lynn Lucas
Shawn Campbell, left, was sworn in Monday as a Fayette County magistrate. Campbell, a deputy sheriff in the Fayette County Sheriff's Department for 22 years, was appointed to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of longtime Magistrate Sharon McGraw. Campbell, who retired as a captain in the FCSD, was sworn in by Chief Judge Thomas H. Ewing of the Circuit Court of Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley announced Campbell's retirement in a social media post and said, "We want to congratulate him on a great career and wish him the best in his retirement and congratulate him on being appointed as a Fayette County magistrate." Campbell will complete the remainder of McGraw's term, which is up for election in the 2022 primary election. McGraw retired effective Sept. 30.
