Several Fayette County incumbents were among those who filed 2022 paperwork Monday at the Fayette County Courthouse on the first day candidates could officially register to run in the May primary election in West Virginia.
Current Fayette County Clerk Michelle Holly registered to begin her bid to retain the clerk's post for a full six-year term when the primary election is held on May 10. The other incumbents filing Monday were the current circuit clerk, Debbie Hendrick, County Commissioner John Brenemen, and Gary Ray, a member of the Fayette County Board of Education.
The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.
For state level offices, 61 candidates filed at the West Virginia Capitol and at Secretary of State offices in Clarksburg and Martinsburg on Monday.
"The enthusiasm I saw on the first day was a great way to start the 2022 election cycle," said Secretary of State Mac Warner. "At one point, we had to set up an extra table in the hallway to facilitate the number of candidates wanting to file."
Warner's Elections Division has introduced an easy way for the public to track candidate registrations that are completed via the Secretary of State's office. "My office will post the filings as they come in," he said, "whether the filing is done in-person or via the mail. The Secretary of State Elections Division run by Brittany Westfall will maintain the official list." Visit GoVoteWV.com and click on the box that says Candidate Listing.
Candidates statewide must file their paperwork and pay the filing fee during a period which ends at midnight on Saturday, Jan. 29.
Those who filed in Fayetteville Monday included:
• Michelle L. Holly (D) — County clerk
• Debbie Blake Hendrick (D) — Circuit clerk
• John G. Brenemen (R) — County commission
• Coach Gary Ray — Board of education.
• • •
The county clerk is the county's chief election official and its record-keeper, recording documents such as deeds, births, deaths and wills.
"Since taking office, I have worked to improve the efficiency of the office and safeguard our county election process," Holly said in a press release. "I am excited about the work we are doing to place more county documents online, improve transparency, and make elections secure and accessible."
Holly pointed to several efforts under way within the clerk's office which she would like to continue in a new term. They are focused on modernizing the office's digital efforts. Fayette County residents can now access a variety of county records related to real estate, vital statistics and probate matters online, as well as use credit cards as a form of payment, she pointed out.
The effort also served as a way for residents to learn more about different redistricting plans during the recent changes that were required after the 2020 Census, Holly added. The clerk's office was responsible for drafting maps suggested by the county commission and local residents for magisterial districts and for implementing changes to precincts that were required when the state delegate and senate maps were approved. Holly is also actively involved in the state association for county clerks, where she has been engaged in advocacy efforts at both the state and federal level. Prior to taking office, she worked with the Fayette County library system for seven years as a librarian at the Oak Hill branch. She was also a previous member of the Oak Hill city council.
In 2020, Holly ran for the unexpired term of the former clerk, Kelvin Holliday, winning contested elections for both the Democratic primary nomination and in the November general.
• • •
Hendrick, a life-long resident of Fayette County, is a graduate of the University of Charleston and has been employed by the Fayette County Circuit Clerk's office since July 1999. Hendrick was appointed to the position of Fayette County Circuit Clerk in January 2021 by Chief Judge Thomas H. Ewing. During the almost 23 years she was employed by the county as a deputy clerk, she learned all aspects of the office and feels she is "exceptionally qualified" to retain the position, she said in a press release.
The circuit clerk's office recently implemented the new CourtPLUS system provided by the West Virginia Supreme Court. The previous system was used in the clerk's office for over 20 years. The new system is a complete case management software program developed for the West Virginia circuit court system. CourtPLUS is the platform used by circuit clerks, deputy circuit clerks, judges, law clerks, probation officers, BCSE officials and other state employees to ensure an efficient court system, Hendrick said. The goal is for all 55 counties to utilize the unified software system to increase court process efficiency and uniformity.
The circuit clerk's office is the keeper of the records for the two circuit court judges and the family court judge. The circuit clerk's office is responsible for the maintenance of all criminal, civil, domestic, juvenile abuse and neglect, juvenile delinquency, guardianship/conservator, mental hygiene, drug court and family treatment court cases. The circuit clerk's office is also responsible for juries in Fayette County circuit and magistrate courts.
The clerk is responsible for all financial aspects of the office, which includes preparing and presenting the yearly budget to the county commission, collecting filing fees, court costs and restitution, disbursement of funds and related record keeping for the office, and reporting to the state auditor’s office. The office has a staff of six employees working with the clerk.
• • •
The West Virginia Secretary of State's "2022 Running for Office Guide" can be found at sos.wv.gov/elections.
According to Secretary of State Mac Warner, candidates interested in running for office should review the house of delegates, state senate and congressional district maps located at GoVoteWV.com. Candidates should contact their county clerk to confirm the district based on their legal residence. In addition to residency requirements, candidates for partisan nominations in the May 10 primary must not have been a member of another recognized political party for at least 60 days prior to filing to become a candidate.
The guide also includes financial reporting requirements for candidates, candidate committees and political committees.
Voter registration information, a county clerks directory and a 2022 election calendar can also be accessed online anytime at GoVoteWV.com.
Offices on the ballot this year include U.S. House of Representatives, state senate, house of delegates, county commissions, county clerks, circuit clerks, county boards of education, conservation district supervisors, Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, political party executive committees for state, congressional, delegate, senatorial and county districts; and any vacancies for unexpired terms that are to be filled.
Candidates for federal, statewide, legislative and judicial (excluding magistrate) offices, as well as those running for office in more than one county, are required to file their certificate of announcement with the Secretary of State's office. Candidates for all other offices file at their respective county clerk's office.
According to Warner, candidates are responsible for determining their eligibility to run for and hold public office. Election officials generally have no authority, except in rare circumstances, to reject a certificate of announcement, he said. Generally, candidates for most offices must be eligible to register to vote, the proper age for the office on or before the 2022 general election, and must be residents of the district where applicable.
Due to legislative redistricting in 2021, candidates running for U.S. House of Representatives, state senate and house of delegates should check their district map to make sure they file to run in the correct district.
Candidates can file in person at the Secretary of State's Office in Charleston during regular business hours and from 8:30 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, Jan. 29. Alternatively, candidates can mail their certificate and filing fee to the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office, State Capitol Building, Charleston, WV 25305. All filings mailed by USPS must be received or postmarked during the filing period from Jan. 10-29. Filings received after Jan. 29 cannot be accepted by law.
"I will do everything within my authority as the state's chief election official to work with all 55 county clerks to ensure that our elections are safe, fair, and secure," said Warner.
