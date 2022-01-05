The arrival of 2022 brings the next election cycle closer to becoming a reality.
The 2022 primary election in West Virginia will occur May 10, and candidates planning to run for office will be allowed to file for their respective office from Jan. 10-29.
Some changes will be readily evident in the coming election landscape, says Fayette County Clerk Michelle Holly.
"With the recent Census and the new single-member delegate districts, the boundaries for many races have changed, and in some cases, in a very substantial way," Holly said. "The clerk's office put a significant amount of resources about redistricting online for the first time, in an effort to be more transparent.
"If anyone is considering running for something, I would make sure to check these resources and understand the changes ahead of the filing period."
In a Dec. 30 press release, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner highlighted the 2022 Running for Office Guide for candidates and political committees. It offers detailed guidance to political candidates for upcoming state elections. The 2022 guide can be found at sos.wv.gov/elections.
Warner said that candidates interested in running for office in 2022 should review the House of Delegates, State Senate and Congressional District maps located at GoVoteWV.com. Candidates should contact their county clerk to confirm their district based on their legal residence.
In addition to residency requirements, candidates for partisan nominations in the May 10 primary election must not have been a member of another recognized political party for at least 60 days prior to filing to become a candidate, Warner stressed.
In Fayette County, the primary ballot will feature a county commission seat, county clerk, circuit clerk and an unexpired term for magistrate, as well three board of education seats and all of the political executive committees. "We'll also have the new House of Delegate races and the State Senate races," Holly noted.
One thing she wants people to know is that the county clerk's office, for the first time, will make candidate filing and campaign expense reports available online.
"This is another way we're trying to make elections more transparent," Holly said.
The statewide candidate guide also includes financial reporting requirements for candidates, candidate committees and political committees. Warner said the state's online campaign finance reporting system is easy to use and provides more transparency than before into West Virginia candidates' finances.
According to Warner, voter registration and a 2022 election calendar can also be accessed online anytime at GoVoteWV.com. Detailed information about running for office may be found in the guide at https://sos.wv.gov/FormSearch/Elections/Informational/Running%20for%20Office.pdf.
The guide details four recognized political parties which have automatic ballot access in West Virginia — Democratic Party, Libertarian Party, Mountain Party and Republican Party.
Individuals may also run as "no party" or as "write-in" candidates.
According to Holly, anyone with questions about filing to run for office in Fayette County can contact the elections office at 304-574-4235 or email fayettecounty@wvsos.com.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.