Oak Hill, WV (25901)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High near 70F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.