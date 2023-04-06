WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), ranking member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, as well as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, earlier this month announced $564,939 from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) through the State Wildlife Grant (SWG) Program to support conservation and stewardship for wildlife and their habitats in West Virginia.
“An integral part of our state is centered on our natural landscape and native wildlife. That’s why it’s important that steps are taken to protect those aspects of the Mountain State, and this funding helps in accomplishing that goal. As ranking member of the EPW Committee, I will continue to advocate for support like this that keeps West Virginia ‘wild and wonderful’ for generations to come,” Capito said.
BACKGROUND: SWG Program funds must be used to address conservation needs described within State Wildlife Action Plans. The program provides matching grants for the development and implementation of state programs and supports priority-setting for species and habitats. These priorities benefit wildlife, especially at-risk or imperiled species, often referred to as species of greatest conservation need. This collaborative approach to conservation facilitates partnerships among universities, industry, nonprofit conservation organizations and private landowners.
