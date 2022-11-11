CHARLESTON – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) has released the attached video ahead of Veterans Day, honoring the men and women who have served the United States of America.
Full video transcript included below:
“Today and every day, my thoughts are with the brave men and women who have answered the call of duty and served our great nation.
“Thank you for your service!
“The freedoms that we enjoy every day are because of you, and I will always admire your valor, your courage, and your sacrifice.
“I hope that you feel both appreciated and celebrated today.
“We owe you an endless amount of gratitude.
“God bless you and your family. Happy Veterans Day!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.