Through Jan. 5, the number of active Covid-19 cases continued rising in West Virginia. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported Tuesday there were 15,911 active Covid-19 cases statewide, which was up from 11,017 active cases on Dec. 30. Then, on Wednesday, Jan. 5, the active case number had risen further to 17,718.
A total of 5,372 deaths have been attributed to Covid-19 through Tuesday night at midnight.
DHHR most recently confirmed the deaths of a 67-year-old Monongalia County man, a 54-year-old Tyler County woman, a 47-year-old Mason County man, an 83-year-old Doddridge County man, a 51-year-old Kanawha County man, an 86-year-old Cabell County man, a 58-year-old Mason County man, a 63-year-old Nicholas County man, a 61-year-old Hampshire County man, a 47-year-old Doddridge County woman, and a 54-year-old Pocahontas County man.
DHHR on Tuesday confirmed the deaths of an 85-year-old man from Jefferson County, a 68-year-old Wayne County man, a 77-year-old Jackson County woman, an 88-year-old Ohio County woman and a 77-year-old Cabell County man.
The DHHR on Monday announced the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Cabell County, a 60-year-old Jefferson County man, a 72-year old female from Ritchie County, a 69-year-old Cabell County woman, a 63-year-old Jackson County woman, an 88-year-old man from Fayette County, a 38-year-old Mason County man, a 78-year-old Ohio County woman, an 88-year-old Kanawha County woman, a 71-year-old Cabell County woman, an 86-year-old Kanawha County woman, a 71-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 75-year-old Raleigh County woman, a 57-year-old Mingo County man, an 87-year-old Hardy County man, an 84-year-old Greenbrier County woman, a 73-year-old Raleigh County man, a 74-year-old Lewis County woman, an 85-year-old Hancock County man and an 83-year-old man from Hancock County.
"Please use the start of the new year to take charge of your health," Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary, said in a press release. "I encourage you to make the decision to protect yourself, your family and your community by receiving the Covid-19 vaccine or booster."
Active cases per county on Jan. 5 were: Barbour (62), Berkeley (2,835), Boone (157), Braxton (112), Brooke (151), Cabell (1,028), Calhoun (32), Clay (47), Doddridge (24), Fayette (383), Gilmer (35), Grant (108), Greenbrier (291), Hampshire (164), Hancock (281), Hardy (205), Harrison (557), Jackson (110), Jefferson (1,222), Kanawha (1,505), Lewis (77), Lincoln (134), Logan (220), Marion (481), Marshall (303), Mason (183), McDowell (127), Mercer (458), Mineral (351), Mingo (178), Monongalia (1,139), Monroe (129), Morgan (219), Nicholas (205), Ohio (636), Pendleton (22), Pleasants (42), Pocahontas (26), Preston (286), Putnam (559), Raleigh (610), Randolph (218), Ritchie (52), Roane (85), Summers (77), Taylor (128), Tucker (10), Tyler (39), Upshur (160), Wayne (258), Webster (25), Wetzel (141), Wirt (27), Wood (619), Wyoming (185).
To find the cumulative cases per county, visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the cumulative summary tab, which is sortable by county.
On Dec. 30, the state agency revealed the deaths of a 62-year-old man from Jackson County, a 67-year-old woman from Putnam County, a 73-year-old Berkeley County man, an 80-year-old Raleigh County man, an 89-year-old Mercer County man, a 90-year-old Raleigh County man, a 22-year-old Lincoln County man, a 68-year-old man from Raleigh County, a 65-year-old Berkeley County man, a 67-year-old Mercer County man, an 85-year-old Berkeley County woman, a 53-year-old Berkeley County woman, a 61-year-old man from Raleigh County, a 63-year-old man from Summers County, a 61-year-old woman from Raleigh County, a 60-year-old Mercer County man, a 60-year-old Mason County man, a 66-year-old Mineral County woman, a 79-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 50-year-old man from Mercer County, an 84-year-old Hampshire County man, a 57-year-old Berkeley County woman, a 55-year-old Mineral County man, a 53-year-old Hampshire County man, a 59-year-old Mason County woman, a 77-year-old Mercer County woman, an 83-year-old Mason County man and a 68-year-old Taylor County woman.
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health's continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate were a 42-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 82-year-old man from Wood County and an 82-year-old Wirt County woman. These deaths occurred in December 2021.
DHHR earlier confirmed the deaths of a 67-year-old Marshall County woman, a 66-year-old Hampshire County woman, a 76-year-old Kanawha County woman, a 77-year-old Monongalia County man, a 64-year-old Harrison County man, an 80-year-old Greenbrier County man, a 75-year-old Raleigh County man, a 93-year-old Raleigh County man, a 46-year-old man from Barbour County, a 77-year-old Hardy County woman, a 79-year-old Harrison County man, a 61-year-old man from Fayette County, a 61-year-old Kanawha County woman, a 71-year-old Cabell County woman, an 84-year-old man from Tucker County, an 83-year-old Kanawha County woman, a 72-year-old Monongalia County woman and a 76-year-old woman from Clay County.
According to the DHHR, a previously reported death during the months of September and October 2021 of a 43-year-old Marion County woman was determined to be a duplicate death. Removing this death reduced the cumulative death count by one.
West Virginians ages 5-and-older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a nearby vaccine site, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.
• • •
Through midnight on Jan. 4, Fayette County was a majority of the state's counties in red on the DHHR's county alert system map. Fayette had a 12.39 percent positivity and an infection rate of 98.37.
In the latest seven-day period, Fayette had 306 Covid-19 cases, with 383 current cases.
The DHHR dashboard listed Fayette County with one omicron variant case as of Wednesday.
