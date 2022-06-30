The Town of Fayetteville is planning its annual July 4 party as it sponsors the annual Fayetteville Heritage Festival from Friday, July 1 to Monday, July 4.
As it helps the region celebrate Independence Day, primary activities for the always popular event will be staged downtown on July 1-2 and at town park on July 3-4.
There will be bands each day. Among the other highlights will be a cake walk at 7 p.m. on July 1, children's games downtown on July 2, inflatables on July 3 and 4 for the children, and a church service Sunday morning at the park. The parade is planned for 5 p.m. on July 2. Fireworks by the Fayetteville Fire Department are set to go off at dusk on Monday, July 4. There will be "lots of good things going on," said Zenda Vance, the Fayetteville town recorder.
According to Vance and Mayor Sharon Cruikshank, two bus shuttles will be running on July 4 to aid festival-goers. The free shuttle buses will be in operation from 7 to 11 p.m. It will run from Fayetteville PK-8 with stops at the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, the Fayette County Courthouse and the Fayette County Board of Education.
"This will be a great asset since parking is limited," Vance said.
Following is the schedule:
Fayetteville Heritage Festival
Friday, July 1 to Monday, July 4
• Vendors downtown
Friday, July 1
• 6 to 9 p.m. — Street dance, Dave McCormick Band, downtown Fayetteville
• 7 p.m. — Cake walk, downtown Fayetteville
• 8 p.m. — Fiery entertainment performance with Madi, downtown Fayetteville
Saturday, July 2
• 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Farmers' market, Fayette County Courthouse parking lot
• 8:30 a.m. — July 4 5K Family Fun Run/Walk, Charlie McCoy Park
• 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Vendors, downtown Fayetteville
• 10 a.m. — Come on Home Reunion, Fayetteville First Church of God
• 1 to 3 p.m. — Karaoke (DJ Khaos)
• 3:30 p.m. — Hula hoop contest, downtown Fayetteville
• 3:45 p.m. — Fayetteville Citizen of the Year presentation
• 4:15 p.m. — Balloon toss, Fayette County Courthouse lawn
• 5 p.m. — The Best Small Town 4th of July Parade, downtown Fayetteville
• 6 p.m. — Frog jumping
• 6 to 9 p.m. — Street dance, The 2 Broke Band, downtown Fayetteville
• 7 p.m. — Turtle race
Sunday, July 3
(All festivities will be held at Charlie McCoy Park)
• 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Vendors
• 10 a.m. — Community church service (if it rains, the service will be held at the First Church of God)
• 2 to 9 p.m. — Inflatables by Party Palooza, LLC
• 2 p.m. — Fayetteville Community Choir
• 3 p.m. — Patriotic dog contest
• 4 to 6 p.m. — Music, Frank Conn and The Partners
• 7 to 9 p.m. — Music, Euphoric Band
Monday, July 4
(All festivities will be held at Charlie McCoy Park
except the Monday Market)
• 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Vendors
• 2 to 9 p.m. — Inflatables by Party Palooza, LLC
• 2 to 4 p.m. — Camp Royal demonstration
• 3 to 5 p.m. — Music, Duffy Boyd Bluegrass Band
• 4 to 8 p.m. — Monday Market, The Gaines Estate
• 6 to 9 p.m. — Music, The 2 Broke Band
• Dusk — Fireworks will be presented by the Town of Fayetteville Fire Department
Elsewhere in Fayette County:
• God and Country Day — The Town of Pax will host God and Country Day on Saturday, July 2 from 7 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. The town, in conjunction with its community partners, say that God and Country Day 2022 will be its biggest and best event to date. The town boasts a large fireworks display, but God and Country Day is much more than that, with events running all day to celebrate and create fun for the entire family.
There will be contests for horseshoes and pie baking, with prizes for the top winners.
All events and meals are free and open to the public.
Any questions about God and Country Day festivities should be directed to town hall at 304-877-2407.
• Montgomery Fourth of July — The City of Montgomery will host its annual Fourth of July celebration on Sunday, July 3 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Montgomery Community Center, 612 Third Avenue, Montgomery.
Willie D & No Regrets will perform, and there will be free ice cream provided by Dairy Queen, popcorn and kids' activities.
Fireworks are set for 10 p.m.
• Smithers — Smithers will have First Friday Plein Air Art and Farmer’s Market on July 1 at the Magic Carpet. The city is also supporting Montgomery's fireworks on July 3.
