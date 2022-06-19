From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on West Virginia Day, officials of the New River Gorge CVB and Visit Southern West Virginia invite local residents and visitors to join in a birthday celebration for the Mountain State at Babcock State Park.
The representatives will be celebrating at Babcock with giveaways, cupcakes and photo opportunities with a beautiful super-sized wooden swing set provided by the WV Department of Tourism.
Just in case you need another reason to get out there and enjoy what our beautiful state has to offer, the WV Department of Tourism office selected Instagram-ready scenic overlooks in every region of the state where you can snap a postable pic. The New River Gorge area location is at Babcock State Park.
Students at Nicholas County Career and Technical Center built Almost Heaven photo backdrops for each site — super-sized wooden swing sets where you can take in the unbelievable views.
Here’s the challenge this year — show the world what you love about West Virginia. Celebrate her birthday by visiting your favorite Mountain State spot, taking a picture, and posting it on social media using #AlmostHeaven for all to see. There’s no better way to show off your West Virginia pride than to share your love with the world to see.
Visit Southern WV also will be celebrating West Virginia Day at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with their mobile unit.
More details are available on the websites of New River Gorge CVB (https://newrivergorgecvb.com/) and Visit Southern WV (https://visitwv.com/).
