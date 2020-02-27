From left, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, Del. Cindy Lavender-Bowe, D-Greenbrier, and House Majority Leader Amy Summers, R-Taylor, pose at the Culture Center in Charleston on Monday during ceremonies to mark the 100th year of the ratification of the 19th Amendment in West Virginia giving women the right to vote. Lavender-Bowe and all women legislators in the current Legislature received a certificate.