FAYETTEVILLE — Amid a steady stream of ongoing construction work, public schools in Fayette County threw open their doors last week on the 2023-24 school term.
The school system aims to build on efforts to improve achievement and overall success.
“I’m pleased and excited to come back,” said Fayette County Schools Superintendent Gary Hough. “We’re accomplishing some additional work in our schools. We’re doing the gymnasiums right now (renovations to Midland Trail and Oak Hill high school gyms). We did some work outside and did some additional work.
“So, I’m pretty excited about continuing to watch the progress being made. (We opened) up the first section of Meadow Bridge (regional school) for the high school students. I’m just really pleased with that progress.”
As students and teachers returned to the classroom, Hough says the mission shifts again to attempting to bolster student achievement.
“I think we’re ready to continue to tackle the academic issues,” Hough said. “Our board is working on that with the principals.”
About recent West Virginia Department of Education statewide assessment results, Hough said with a sigh, “Not totally pleased. We made some progress in areas, made some progress in particular schools. We just want to make more substantial progress, and I think that’s what my early impression is.
“We want a five percent growth, and we’re not getting it totally yet.”
Released (earlier this month), West Virginia student assessment results from the 2023 school year showed slight improvement statewide in the overall percent proficiency in math, English language arts (ELA) and science compared to 2022 when scores came in at their lowest levels ever. Experts blamed remote learning strategies during Covid for the drop.
In Fayette County, test score totals across the district barely moved. In math, 26.13 percent of all students taking the test scored “proficient” in 2023 compared to 25.74 percent in 2022. In reading, the scores were 35.49 percent proficient in 2023, 35.44 percent in 2022. And in science, the 2023 score – 21.76 percent proficient – was lower than in 2022 when 21.86 percent scored proficient.
Hough said superintendent visits to schools and team visits every other week are planned to observe teachers who don’t hit targets in their instruction efforts as they strive to give attention to each of their students.
“There are a couple of things we really need to look at,” Hough said. “One of our problems is the serious nature of what education is and the kids being at school all the time. I think that’s a top priority. We still struggle with attendance issues that I think affect that achievement focus.”
He said schools can’t use past problems due to Covid-19 as a reason for poor attendance or achievement.
“No matter what’s happened in Covid, I don’t think we ever use the word Covid as an excuse. What we’ve got to do is we’ve got to take this moving forward and say, ‘What do we need to do?’” Hough said. “What we’ve got to do is to make sure that instruction is serious every day for every reason. Let’s not give our students an excuse that they’re not doing a whole lot serious today, we can miss school.
“We want to put ourselves in a format where there is no down time at all, so when they’re at school we’re getting them there for 100 percent attention to what we’re doing.”
Also, he said, “Continuing to try to obtain full-time instructors is a problem not just in Fayette County but it’s a problem pretty much statewide and nationwide. I think that has some effect on it. Our job is to try to overcome that.”
• • •
According to Tim Payton, the FCS director of operations, a video is in place on the board of education’s website which highlights the infrastructure work being accomplished in the county schools over the past six years. It can be viewed at www.boe.faye.k12.wv.us/article/1180045.
About $105 million has been leveraged to be spent in that time span on new buildings or upgrades in county schools, Hough said. That features about $59 million from the state School Building Authority, ARP/ESSER funding of about $12 million and a $34 million outlay from Fayette County Schools.
The school system will present a proposal to the SBA later this year for consideration for a funding package to construct a new PK-5 elementary school on the campus of Midland Trail High School that will combine the student bodies of Ansted and Divide elementaries. FCS plans to commit $6 million to that project.
Provided that occurs, the next big push after that would be outdoor sports facilities work at some of the schools. Hough says he realizes people want to see better sports facilities.
“I do understand their frustration,” he said. “Sometimes we don’t have the revenue tax base that you find in other counties.”
Also, the county hasn’t been successful in passing a bond, he noted.
“That doesn’t mean that it (outdoor sports facilities work) won’t happen in Fayette County,” Hough continued. “Please be patient because once we take care of the school, we’ve got our revenue base set, we’ve got our budget set, that once we accomplish one task then we can start on the other.”
• • •
Cynthia Hedrick, the FCS attendance/virtual director, said the county is involved in an agreement with the Fayette County judicial system which has resulted in a school-based probation officer to help address truancy.
“Holly Sutphin works with students that are referred by me in grades 6 through age 17,” Hedrick said. “Students that are truant and their parent will meet with the SBPO and enter into a contract.”
Hedrick said the system has adopted the slogan “Attendance Matters.” Students who are truant are more likely to drop out of school and develop bad habits that could possibly lead to incarceration as a juvenile or adult, she stressed, which could cause them several problems down the line.
“We want students to advocate for themselves and be involved,” Hedrick said. “Fayette County’s attendance district has co-curricular and extracurricular activities for students to participate in. Whether your child is interested in athletics, band, choral, each area has a lot to offer.”
At open houses ahead of the start of school, Circuit Judge Thomas Ewing, Sutphin and Hedrick spoke with families.
“It is important for parents and students to understand the law but more importantly the significance of attending and graduating from high school,” Hedrick said. “The opportunities are endless with a public high school diploma.”
Email skeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Facebook
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.