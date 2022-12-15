LANSING — Becky Sullivan says 2022 was a pretty solid year for the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce/New River Gorge Convention and Visitors Bureau.
A dinner last week at Smokey's at Adventures on the Gorge marked the 51st annual meeting of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and the 25th annual meeting of the New River Gorge CVB. The joint event was sponsored by New River Health, and Matt Mullins provided musical entertainment.
"It's been a fantastic year," said Sullivan, the executive director of both organizations. "We set a goal at the beginning of the year to get 20 new members. We actually ended up with 38 new members this year.
"We're getting a lot of interest from the community, a lot of interest from the small businesses to get involved in the chamber of commerce."
All told — counting business members that left chamber membership during the cycle — the roster features 20 more members that were added in 2022. The chamber of commerce membership roster currently stands at close to 300, she said.
"We've received a lot more interest for more sponsorship events type information, wanting networking events from the chamber," Sullivan said.
Membership fees are at tiered levels, ranging from single proprietorships to larger businesses.
Chamber and CVB officials have worked hard in recent months to expand their outreach, Sullivan explained.
"We've tried communicating more digitally with our monthly newsletter," she said. "We offer some advertising opportunities in that."
The group also sponsored a meet the candidates platform online last year, and that expanded to include both the online forum and a physical meet the candidates event at the chamber office in Oak Hill in 2022. "That was a new thing going out of the box for us," she said.
Other ongoing activities include the opportunity for members of the public to "Take a Selfie with Fred the Elfie," which is a wooden cutout. Individuals are given a clue and the first to take a photo of themselves with Fred at each location and tag the chamber @fayettecountychamberofcommerce and post it with the hashtag #fayettecountyfred will receive a prize.
A grand prize will be given out at the end of July. For more, see the chamber's Facebook page.
The chamber and CVB have also started a temporary gift-wrapping service. Presents will be wrapped at the chamber office from Monday to Wednesday next week. Donations are recommended, and a portion of the proceeds will go to two animal shelters in Fayette County.
Also, to help fund overall operations, the chamber/CVB does accept donations, and they offer New River Gorge/Fayette County branded items for sale at the Oyler Avenue location in Oak Hill.
"We have events we're trying to put together outside of Bridge Day, but Bridge Day is our main fund-raising event," Sullivan said.
"Things are looking up," she continued.
According to Sullivan, the CVB is funded by the hotel-motel tax, and "We are seeing an increase in that with all the visitation (particularly in wake of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve designation)," she noted.
While not having exact figures at her fingertips, she said financial numbers are "all up." From her end, hotel-motel tax receipts in 2022 are up about $150,000 compared to 2019, Sullivan said.
Fayette County Chamber of Commerce officers for 2023 are as follows: Chair — Isaac Colvard, Winterplace Ski Resort; vice chair — Heather Hylton, Plateau Medical Center; second vice chair — Aaron Kemlock, First Community Bank; and past chair — Kim Feazell, United Bank.
New River Gorge CVB officers for 2023 include: President — Maura Kistler, Water Stone Outdoors; vice president — Siobhan Wilson, Town of Ansted; second vice president — Heather Antolini, Country Roads Cabins; and past president — Abbie Newell, Fayette Trail Coalition.
Staff members besides Sullivan include Tim Naylor, Megan Weatherford, Dave Bounds, Jeannie Todaro, Sherry Coffman, Lita Eskew, Thelma Walker, Rose Anne Michaels and Gene Worthington.
For more, visit fayettecounty.com or newrivergorgecvb.com.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.