Charges have been lodged against a man and woman from Clay County following a traffic stop in Fayette County, according to a press release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.
A Fayette County sheriff's deputy was conducting traffic enforcement on U.S. Rte. 19 in the Hico area on Tuesday, March 9, authorities said. The deputy stopped a vehicle for an equipment infraction. A search was conducted, which yielded multiple forms of narcotics and a large sum of cash.
The man also attempted to provide the deputy with a false identity.
Tia Nicole Neal and William Charles Wright, of Maysel, were arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
