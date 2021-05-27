A Charleston man faces criminal charges in Fayette County, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley.
On May 21, a deputy from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department spotted a vehicle in Gauley Bridge that had been reported as stolen from the Hico area the previous day. The deputy located the vehicle at an apartment complex, and the alleged operator of the vehicle was standing nearby. The suspect attempted to provide a false identity to the deputy.
Adam Scott Ramsey, of Charleston, was arrested for receiving/transferring stolen property and obstructing an officer.
Anyone with details on the incident is asked to contact the sheriff's department at 304-574-3590 or via "Fayette County Sheriff's Department" on Facebook. Or, call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
