Child neglect allegations were lodged against a Beckwith couple last week, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Department was notified by medical professionals of an intake involving a toddler who had received burns to the back, a March 24 FCSD press release noted. An investigation revealed conflicting stories as to what exactly happened to the child regarding the injuries.
The child's mother and her boyfriend, Jenna Wilson and Lawrence Skidmore, of Beckwith, were charged and arrested for the felony offense of child neglect resulting in serious injury. Their bonds were set at $35,000 each by the Fayette County Magistrate Court.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590, or through the Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. The incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.
