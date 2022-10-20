OAK HILL — At the most recent Oak Hill City Council meeting, held Monday, Oct. 11 at City Hill, the city awarded the first two Spirit of Oak Hill awards.
The award program was created to recognize individuals and organizations who work for the greater good and improvement of the city, according to a press release.
The first award of the evening went to Warm Hands From Warm Hearts. "Warm Hands is a nonprofit organization ministering to people in need and helping the citizens of Oak Hill," Erin Reid, the city's community and economic development coordinator, said in a press release.
"Warm Hand operates a food pantry three days a week that reaches 250 families. They have also distributed over 1000 jackets, socks, and hats to children in Fayette County and supplied 450 backpacks to students."
Along with Warm Hands, the city also recognized Saundie Smith for her tireless work for the city.
"Saundie gives selflessly to make the City of Oak Hill better in whatever way she can. She is always coming up with ideas to make Oak Hill a better place and give the residents something to do," Reid said in the release.
"Saundie organizes the Oak Leaf Festival every year and does an amazing job."
Reid extended the city's gratitude to both award winners.
"The city would like to thank Warm Hands and Saundie for everything they do for our community," she said. "It is through people and organizations like this that the community of Oak Hill will come together and prosper."
In other action at the council meeting, the Oak Hill Police Department was presented with grant funding for equipment purchase.
"The Oak Hill Police Department received grant funding from the State of West Virginia for equipment," Reid announced. "Lt. R.S. Prince wrote a grant to the state and was awarded $8,250 for the purchase of patrol rifles and sights. Del. Austin Haynes helped to facilitate receiving the funding and was there to present Prince with the check. The Oak Hill Police Department is extremely grateful for the support of the state with this funding award for much needed equipment."
In related action, the council also voted to hire two new police officers at the request of Chief Michael Whisman.
Earlier in the evening there was a presentation from the Fayette County Board of Education representative Anna Kincaid-Cline regarding the School Excess Levy that will be on the ballot in November, Reid reported. Kincaid-Cline, who is the associate superintendent of curriculum/technology/instruction, explained all the positive impact the levy has on the children in our community and some of the extra services it allows the Board of Education to offer students in Fayette County. In a unanimous vote, the Oak Hill City Council became the first city in Fayette County to pass a resolution in support of the School Excess Levy and would encourage others to follow this lead.
"Another resolution was proposed later in the meeting the council feels had a connection to ensure funding stayed available to not only our school systems but other vital services in our communities such as EMS, fire, and police departments," Reid wrote. "In another unanimous 'yes' vote, the council passed a resolution opposing Proposed Amendment #2 to the West Virginia State Constitution and again would encourage others to follow this lead."
"The City of Oak Hill is extremely encouraged by all the positive and giving people in our community working hard and giving of themselves to make Oak Hill a more prosperous and amazing place to live in Fayette County," Reid concluded. "Please join us Monday, Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall for the next council meeting and ro support all the great things happening in our town."
Council meetings normally are held the second Monday of every month, so please note the exception for the November meeting. It will be held the first Monday, Nov. 7.
