OAK HILL — City officials might like you folks, but they won't be seeing as much of you in their work spaces from here on out.
As municipal governmental agencies look for a time they can hopefully see COVID-19 as a distant speck in the rear view mirror, they are making changes for future interaction with the public.
In Oak Hill, for example, city hall is still closed to the public, but officials have worked behind the scenes in recent weeks to streamline operations. In so doing, the operational approach has changed in several scenarios. The end result, they say, will make it easier for the public to accomplish tasks and keep everyone safer in the long run.
"As the time approaches to move into the post-COVID 19 phase, there have been many lessons learned within the City of Oak Hill," City Manager Bill Hannabass said in a recent inter-office memo. "There will be permanent changes instituted within the day-to-day operations. Some of these procedures are in place and some are being set up for the near future.
"My goal is to create a safer work environment, enhance service to the public and not to reduce morale of employees. These procedures are administrative, but I want to keep council informed and hear any objections you may have."
Going forward, city hall hours of operation have expanded from 40 to 50 each week, according to Hannabass. During the pandemic, employees have worked different hours to accomplish necessary labor while minimizing the number of employees in the building. "This caused a scheduling challenge, but it worked."
Employee work schedules are being altered to four 10-hour shifts instead of five eight-hour shifts. Workers will rotate having a Friday or a Monday off. All the while, city hall will be in operation on all five business days, with hours changing from the normal 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. span to an expanded 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. window. The expanded hours and longer daily shifts will result in "less personnel, thus exposure, at any given time in city hall," said Hannabass. The revised schedule will require cross-training of personnel so "all bases are covered during the entire work week." Public works and sanitary board employees will work a similar schedule.
In the midst of adjusting work schedules, there have been no layoffs, Hannabass said.
Among the other recent changes, the sanitary board billing office will remain closed to public access in the future. Five payment options still remain for customers, including checks, money orders, phone-in credit/debit payments, online payments and a dropbox. Two of the five options feature additional fees, which has been communicated on Facebook at Oak Hill Info, Hannabass said. The information is also provided on bills.
City hall will eventually reopen. "We want to severely limit the need to come to city hall," Hannabass said. "I don't think there's many people that say 'Oh, boy, I get to go to city hall today and fill out an application, or I get to go there and pay my daggone B&O.'" The preference will be more virtual completion of tasks. "I enjoy the public, but I don't want to require them to come to city hall."
When city hall does open back up (minus the sanitary board office), the aim will be to limit contact with employees and create an adequate social distancing situation for those who do visit.
• • •
One of the core reasons the city has been able to undertake the transition is the presence of an effective GIS (geographic information system) program, Hannabass said.
GIS Coordinator Tyler Bragg said one of the first projects completed was customer forms for the sanitary board. "It doesn't necessarily have to come through the GIS, but that's a tool that we can use and we have it available to us, so we're just making use out of it," Bragg said.
Besides the public component of making forms available online for residents and businesses, GIS results in a smoother overall work situation, Bragg said. "We've also created an internal process based on that GIS. So, you've got an easier process for the public to apply for it by this online form. In addition to that, we streamlined the flow of processing that in-house." Officials have created automatic workflows for online submissions, including an automatic confirmation reply.
Application for new sanitary board service "is voluminous at times," Hannabass said. "Until recently, the customer was required to visit the office, show proof of ID and have their signature notarized. Now, through the magic of GIS, a simple form is available online, or the customer may call and we will complete the form for them. Their residence will also be pinpointed on a GIS map for future reference by us."
Hannabass credited Bragg with tweaking issuance of yard sale permits. In the past, a resident was required to visit city hall, register and pay a $5 fee. The charge is being eliminated, and an online application was created. "Residents may call in and we will complete the form for them," Hannabass said. "The beauty of this is the creation of a map showing all the yard sales that the public may view at any time, thus free advertisement for those having a yard sale (and an incentive to register). The purpose of the permit is to limit yard sales to two per year plus the free weekend on the first weekend in June." Assembly permits are similar in process to yard sale permits and also may be changed.
When a yard sale permit request is submitted online, people immediately get a confirmation email along with the actual yard sale permit.
In the past, three pavilions at Collins Park were rented and reserved for $25 a day. That will change to first-come, first-serve with no fee.
Building permits went online recently through GIS, which creates a map detailing specific locations. "This will benefit our code enforcement to be able to reference a map in the field instead of having to call city hall to check about observed construction," said Hannabass.
B&O tax returns and license applications will be added to the list of forms available to be completed online, along with payments made. That will also be through GIS and will leave a map showing license holders within city boundaries.
Once various applications are submitted digitally, the information is put into a template to create a file, while at the same time automatically archiving into ShareFile. "It cuts our time down in terms of processing things," Bragg said. "That in turn can then be of service to the public, because you're not spending all your time doing that."
An improved time frame has proven "very handy" with sanitary board service, he said. Normally, a new service application can be turned around in as little as an hour.
Bragg has also been revamping construction permits, which are "complex" anyway. The end product should result in more efficient processing and allow the permit to be issued more promptly. Other permits not currently available will eventually be online. Those include construction-related permits such as demolition, separate roofing permits and electrical service upgrades.
The forms being created are "very user-friendly, about as easy as we can possibly make it," Bragg explained. "We understand there are people that just don't deal with computers, and that's fine."
Officials are formulating plans for the use of a kiosk or a public access terminal in the city hall lobby to process various applications. "If you don't feel comfortable, we'll help you do it," Bragg said.
• • •
The June 8 Oak Hill City Council meeting will be conducted via Zoom as other recent meetings have, but Hannabass said it is possible the July meeting could be an in-person affair. (To see the agenda for the June 8 council meeting, visit the Community section and click on "Community calendar.")
Council chambers have been revamped electronically and new desks are ready for council members and the mayor. Microphones, a new podium with a mic, individual electrical outlets, higher-quality speakers, and a camera to stream audio and visual to YouTube are among the upgrades. The desk construction was accomplished by city employee Shaun Coleman and assistants. "With meetings live-streamed and recorded on YouTube, the public may view a meeting without being around others," Hannabass said.
He is also working with fire department officials to limit access to the department, and officials are discussing the issuance of burn permits, which go through the police department and create more foot traffic for that locale.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com
