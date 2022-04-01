OAK HILL — A public hearing geared at simplifying the City of Oak Hill’s tax fee structure is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on April 11 in city council chambers. The purpose will be to discuss proposed implementation of changes in the city’s B&O tax and municipal license fees, according to Hannabass.
The proposal is currently available for public inspection from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the front entry of Oak Hill City Hall.
Interested citizens are invited to attend the public hearing and present written or oral comments concerning the proposed changes. Written comments may be addressed to: City Manager William Hannabass, 100 Kelly Ave., Oak Hill, WV 25901.
The first reading of the changes was held at the March 14 council meeting.
If implemented, the result will be a flat $15 base municipal license fee, as opposed to the various levels currently in effect. Handyman and contractors’ licenses won't deviate from the current $75 level. Businesses selling alcohol have additional fees.
According to city clerk Damita Johnson, under the proposed change, all license fees will be the same except for contractors and alcohol sales. "It’s just going to make it easier, and it’s going to help a lot of people," she said. "It’s going to be cheaper for a lot of people. For some, it will be more expensive.”
The move will also make concessions to some "archaic language" in State Code, such as restaurants taxed depending on how many seats or tables they operate.
Hannabass also said a loophole in the B&O tax system relating to rentals will be eliminated under the proposal. "When first enacted (about five years ago), licenses for rental units, dwelling units and commercial, council recognized at the time there were a lot of situations (such as “mother-in-law apartments," which is a garage apartment beside a home)" and council didn't want to penalize families in that situation.
City council decided to exempt one unit from B&O taxes, said Hannabass. "If you owned three rental units, you take your most expensive one, exempt it and pay B&O tax on the other two."
That created a loophole of which some property owners took advantage, he said. "People that owned many rental units, they would form separate corporations, they would form multiple corporations. Then, because we didn’t have it defined well, they would take an apartment building (under one corporation) and then they would put multiple dwelling units in another corporate name and exempt another expensive building or unit. It's not fair.”
