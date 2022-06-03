Depending on how you count it, Eric White has two to four full-time jobs.
White, a resident of Charlton Heights, pays the bills as a regional safety manager for an oil and gas company.
On the side — also full-time — he operates Dirty Boyz Commercial Cleaning Services.
Dirty Boyz is technically just one business, but White keeps adding on.
“It started with commercial and residential cleaning,” he explained, adding his cleaning crew does everything from home cleanings — inside and outside — to bigger jobs at places like Raleigh General Hospital.
“It’s just something I wanted to get into,” he said of the cleaning business.
White said it didn’t take long for his venture to take off, and with the quick success, he soon added on a lawn service.
Most recently Dirty Boyz added mobile car detailing to its list of offerings.
Traditional detailing businesses require customers to bring their vehicles to a garage where they either wait several hours or arrange for a ride.
Mobile detailing, White said, is all about convenience.
“We live in a society where everyone wants something delivered to them,” White said.
“So why not do the same thing with a car wash?
“It’s all about convenience.” Inspired by similar businesses in California, White ordered a specialty van equipped with a water tank for washing as well as any other equipment needed for cleaning, polishing and transforming a vehicle into a younger version of itself.
White said it was a full parking lot at Raleigh General Hospital that made him decide to expand his business.
“People work long shifts,” he said. “They don’t always have time to clean their cars. So I thought why not have a service where people can go to work, park and then come back out to a clean car?
“There’s no waiting. You go to work and drive away in a clean car.”
His idea is catching on quickly, too, as in just under a week in business and the mobile detailing service has cleaned vehicles at businesses, private residences and has even been contracted to clean boats and classic cars.
“We can make a car look new,” he said. “We guarantee it will look 90 percent new again. On the inside, too.”
• • •
White said he hopes to one day make Dirty Boyz and all of its offshoots his only job.
“Right now I’m keeping my other job mainly so I do this job,” he said with a laugh. “I keep using all my money to open up in new areas.”
He said he’s pleased with the success he’s seen so far and hopes it continues as Dirty Boyz continues to grow.
“I feel like our quality of service is above everybody else,” he said.
“That’s our goal. I know everybody in business says it, but we go above and beyond. We make sure everything is right.”
Contact Dirty Boyz at 681-280-3400 or visit online at www.dirtyboyzcleaning.com.
Email: mjames@register-herald.com
