A young man works his way up one of the New River Gorge’s thousands of climbs while on a trip with Adventures on the Gorge. Climbers and interested members of the public are invited to a public meeting this month to discuss the current Climbing Management Plan in place at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. From a handful of enthusiasts promoting the excellent climbing opportunities in the NRG, the area has gained an international reputation for its world-class climbing. “The sandstone here is unlike anyplace else in the country,” the New River Alliance of Climbers states on its website (newriverclimbing.net). “It’s bullet hard and seems almost tailor made for a variety of technical, gymnastic and thought-provoking rock climbing.”