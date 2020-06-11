A co-defendant in a case involving theft of money from a handicapped family member has been arrested.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Robert Woodrum, of Fayetteville, was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. He will now await court proceedings.
Woodrum's wife, Iris, was arrested for crimes against an incapacitated person in late May after warrants were executed by the Oak Hill Police Department. A fraud complaint was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department in which a relative was taking SSI funds that were allocated for a person with a mental handicap. The theft of money value is alleged to be in the thousands.
Iris Woodrum, of Fayetteville, was charged with financial exploitation of an incapacitated person, neglect of an incapacitated person and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Or, individuals can call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
The incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.
