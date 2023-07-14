AARP West Virginia has announced five state winners for the AARP Community Challenge, including one in Fayette County, aiming to create change and improve quality of life at the community level.
The National Coal Heritage Area Authority in Fayette County will be getting some help with New River Gorge Hiking Guide & Trail Enhancements. Grant funds will be used to develop a “Hike Into History” guide to provide an interpretive element to visitors hiking in and around the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve and also to design and install wayside exhibits and benches along selected trails.
Nationally, AARP Community Challenge grants totaling $3.6 million have been awarded to 310 organizations to support projects that make communities livable for people of all ages. Each project was partly or fully funded through the AARP Community Challenge grant and is set to be completed by Nov. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.