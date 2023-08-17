Silica dust exposure in mines is one of the leading causes of pneumoconiosis, or black lung. "The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 20 percent of coal miners in Central Appalachia are suffering from black lung — the highest rate detected in more than 25 years. One in 20 of the region’s coal miners is living with the most severe form of the condition," Caity Coyne, of West Virginia Watch, reported this week.