BASE jump and rappelling participants — as well as the public — can count on a variety of response and rescue organizations to join with law enforcement and others to make the Bridge Day experience as smooth and safe as possible.
Jan-Care Ambulance, for example, has been the provider of medical response on Bridge Day since the event's inception. Paul Seamann, director of operations for Jan-Care, says the company has provided medical services to all jumpers every year the event has been held.
Seamann said he himself has been at the bottom helping with response efforts on Bridge Day since 1981.
Jan-Care has dedicated 18 ambulances to Bridge Day 2022, according to Seamann, and 52 staff members will offer medical response to event participants, both on the bridge ("West Virginia's largest city" on that day due to size of spectator crowd, Seamann said) and on the canyon floor below. Two medical directors are on hand, and a MASH tent is set up at the bridge to allow staff to treat jumper's injuries, as well as any health situations occurring with the general public. Medical helicopters are on hand in the event air transport is needed for a more serious injury.
Seamann said all of the rescue and response agencies work closely together to create a safe environment for the event. "We work in close contact with the Fayette County vertical rescue team," he said, noting that Jan-Care also interacts well with rescue boats operated by Dragan Diversified and the National Park Service for jumper pick-ups in the New River.
"It gives a lot of comfort to those that are jumping," Seamann said of the agencies' combined safety efforts. "We want to be a good host for the people coming to southern West Virginia.
"We appreciate everybody coming out, and hopefully everybody has a great day."
While Bridge Day is transpiring, Jan-Care still maintains general medical response coverage to the public throughout its 12-county area, Seamann stressed.
According to river veteran, Tom Dragan, Dragan Diversified's river rescue team this Saturday will feature 18 people. That includes people in the boats, on shore, on top of the bridge and those assisting the media and VIPs.
Dragan Diversified will have five boats on the water — four to pick up jumpers and one for press/VIPs.
The Park Service generally has three boats on the water, he said. One of those is to keep river traffic flowing smoothly and the others to transfer vertical rescue and Jan-Care personnel when necessary.
"Everyone working Bridge Day with Dragan Diversified has multiple years of river experience as well as working with the team on Bridge Day," Dragan said. "We have been involved with the BASE jumpers since the early 1980s, originally as Wildwater Expeditions Unlimited and after we sold the company (continuing) as Dragan Diversified."
"I'm not sure how important rescue operations are until things go south," he added. "But I will say all the teams working together at the bottom certainly make it easier for the jumpers to have a 'safe as possible' and enjoyable day. The people working at the bottom definitely make it easier for the first-time jumper."
Over the years, Dragan Diversified has also been assisted by the Oak Hill Fire Department and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Dragan said.
"No one person makes it work," he said. "It is definitely a team effort."
Eve West, chief of interpretation, visitor services and cultural resources for the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Bluestone National Scenic River and Gauley River National Recreation Area, said the National Park Service is expected to have two boats at the bottom and multiple resource and visitor protection staff in various locations on Bridge Day.
She said there should be about 30 NPS employees representing all divisions working the event Saturday.
A safety team is located on the bridge catwalk to assist rappelers as they take part in Saturday's event.
