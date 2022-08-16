"The Fayette County 911 Center has been working closely with the Fayette County Commission, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, the Fayette County Health Department, local fire departments, the State of West Virginia and the mayors of the towns affected by the major flooding on Aug. 15. The state, county and municipalities of Smithers, Ansted and Gauley Bridge have all declared states of emergency to enable us to leverage all available resources to help citizens affected by the flood," commission president Allison Taylor said in a press release Monday night.
"Due to the valiant efforts of Fayette County’s first responders and swift water rescue team, there was no loss of life."
Taylor gave a rundown of the current response status as of Monday evening.
"There is extensive damage in the areas of Cannelton, Smithers, Scrabble Creek and Ansted due to flooding caused by runoff from the mountains into our creeks. The Department of Highways has reopened Cannelton Hollow Road, but Route 39 still remains impassable and will be for a few more hours. Power has been restored in the flood areas, with the exception of the Mt. Olive area, where the power should be restored by 11 p.m. tonight.
Water has been restored to flood-affected locations except Scrabble Creek; however most flood-impacted areas are on a boil water advisory while WV American Water assesses the water quality. Unfortunately, there was extensive damage to the sewage infrastructure managed by the Kanawha Falls Public Service District – especially in Cannelton, Smithers and Glen Ferris. We do not have a full assessment of the damage and therefore cannot predict when sewage service will be restored. In the meantime, the Fayette County 911 Center is working with the state to make portable toilets available in the affected areas. The Kanawha River in the Upper Kanawha Valley is currently contaminated by raw sewage and the water quality has not been assessed, so we advise against swimming in it.
"We have set up an emergency shelter at the Valley PK-8 school, which will operate 24 hours and where residents can shower and pick up cleaning supplies. Within a few days, the state will have teams available to assist with mucking out homes and provide additional cleaning supplies," she said.
"It will also provide case managers to assist with filing individual assistance surveys to fully assess the damage for those who need assistance. Those who want to complete the survey online can access it at arcg.is/189z9i1. We ask that you please complete this survey both to take advantage of all help available to you and to help the state assess the full extent of our damage to inform the state’s request for federal aid."
In the meantime, Taylor said "The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department will conduct extra patrols in flood-affected areas as an additional measure to protect citizens and their property. The Fayette County Health Department advises residents who have been in contact with flood water and doing clean-up to receive updated vaccinations for TDAP (tetanus) and Hepatitis A. If you have not had a tetanus shot in the past five years and have been in contact with flood waters, you should get another vaccination."
Taylor also advised anyone interested in volunteering or making donations of the proper manner to do so.
"If you are trying to locate a missing relative or wish to volunteer at the emergency shelter, please contact 304-574-3590.
"For those who wish to donate supplies, we ask that you limit donations to the items on the following list. Please note, we do not need clothing donations.
• Bleach
• Paper towels
• Toilet paper
• New brooms and mops
• Hand sanitizer
• Gloves (yard and non-latex surgical-style)
• All-purpose cleaners
• Sanitizing wipes
• • •
Other items we need at the shelter include:
• Baby formula
• Baby diapers of any size
• New pillows
• New towels
• New blankets
• Dog food
• Cat food
• Snack foods
• Shampoo
• Conditioner
• Soap
• Laundry detergent
• Manual can openers."
