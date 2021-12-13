The Fayette County Commission will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. in the council chambers of the Fayette County Courthouse.
The meeting will be available via Zoom at zoom.us/join. Call in at 646-558-8656. Meeting ID is 304-574-1200.
Following is the meeting’s agenda:
9 a.m. — Pledge of Allegiance; exonerations, orders to combine or divide land, refunds (Eddie Young); approve second half December; approve vouchers and invoices; approve prior meeting minutes; and approve estate settlements;
9:05 a.m. — Exhibit A (discussion and decision re: nativity scene; discussion and decision John Tuggle re: approval for advertising for a potential Internet Service Provider and development of funding application; discussion and decision re: request from Michelle Holly for approval and signature of HAVA scanner/printer grant reimbursement in the amount of $1,688.40; discussion and decision re: request from City of Montgomery re: support letter for Governor’s Office funding to upgrade Baisi Center; discussion and decision re: Susanna Wheeler on New Roots Community Farm contracts for approval for New River Remodeling, Cast Roofing, Harry’s Irrigation & Growing Solutions, ARC/POWER expense approval for Pine View Buildings; discussion and decision re: CY 2022 Appalachian HIDTA Subaward Agreement for approval and signature of President John Brenemen; discussion and decision re: letter to the Courthouse Facilities Improvement Authority requesting a 6-month extension on Project #18 cyc Fayette18 CY2021 10; discussion and decision re: Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant documents and resolution; discussion and decision re: approval of $101,760 for add-ons to the current burn building at the Fire Training Center; discussion and decision re: reinstatement of Roma Lively to the New Haven PSD Board per advice of Public Service Commission; discussion and decision re: allocation of $30,000 to New River Gorge Regional Development Authority for comprehensive plan; discussion and decision re: letter terminating lease with Fraternal Order of Police for Day Report Center; discussion and decision re: letter to State Property Tax Department giving permission to review and make changes as deemed necessary up to and including Jan. 15, 2022; discussion and decision re: creation of special fund and sub account for Code Enforcement Agency; discussion and decision re: approval of software systems support contract renewal; discussion and decision re: approval of Pitney Bowes postage meter contract renewal; discussion and decision re: general school transfer order; discussion and decision re: letter to West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals requesting reimbursement for rent of Family Law Judge for the month of December 2021; discussion and decision re: personnel matter on performance and compensation for county employee; discussion and decision re: employee pay during Covid without using sick leave; discussion and decision re: review of background check policy and update; discussion and decision re: giving county employees Thursday, Dec. 23 and Thursday, Dec. 30 as half-day holidays due to Governor Justice proclaiming these days as state holidays), County Administrator Ruth Lanier;
9:15 a.m. — discussion and decision (County Clerk Michelle Holly re: approval and signature of order to set precincts and magisterial districts);
9:30 a.m. — comprehensive plan update (Jenna Grayson);
10 a.m. — bid opening (Meadow River Rail Trail FEMA remediation project);
10:15 a.m. — discussion and decision (regarding county involvement in New Roots Community Farm);
10:30 a.m. — discussion and decision (Bill Hauser and Randy Prince re: conservation easements for Rogers and Jarrett properties);
10:45 a.m. — presentation (Zoning Officer Angela Gerald re: zoning items for change or removal);
11 a.m. — break;
11:15 a.m. — discussion and decision (creating 911 deputy director position and job description);
11:30 a.m. — discussion (911 GIS Mapping and Addressing);
12 p.m. — discussion (legal advice re: property discussion);
12:30 p.m. — discussion and decision (approval of hire of DRC director position, program assistant, drive and case manager position, if necessary); and
1 p.m. — legal counsel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.