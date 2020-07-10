Even before Gov. Jim Justice mandated earlier this week that face coverings be worn inside all public indoor places when social distancing isn't possible, Fayetteville's Water Stone Outdoors had been among the business establishments already requiring customers to wear face coverings in their stores.
Maura Kistler, a Water Stone Outdoors co-owner, says the outdoor gear business isn't currently limiting the number of customers who walk through the doors at any one time as the Covid-19 pandemic barrels on. "We're not really a high-density business in general," she said. But, people who do stop by to shop or catch up on local climbing news or other tidbits must wear a mask and keep proper distance if venturing inside.
It's all about the community, said Kistler, who noted that Water Stone Outdoors recently had its best June financially in the store's 26 years. "We definitely felt strongly that, to be an advocate for our community, we had to have a mask policy. We are community first."
The bottom line, she said, is simple. "We absolutely will not sell anybody anything without a mask."
Kistler said store employees have appreciated the overall compliance shown by customers. She recalled just one incident in which an individual made it known to her he didn't appreciate the store's mask mandate.
While not wanting to put customers "on the spot," she said, "We felt like this was the absolute only avenue."
Kistler says the mask message appears to be reaching more people as time goes on.
"It's just one more sign that this is the only way forward out of this mess," she said. More people seem to "understand that this is our single-best solution."
In neighboring Oak Hill, City Manager Bill Hannabass says he doesn't expect the mandatory indoor mask order to affect the way city hall functions. City offices remain closed to the public, and that limits interaction greatly. "In the last month, you can almost count on one hand the non-employees who've been in city hall," he said. "It's not really going to change the way we operate."
Hannabass said he imagines there could be certain scenarios in which friction may occur if an individual is told to wear a mask at a business, for example, and doesn't wish to comply. Speaking from a personal standpoint, he said, "I think some people will see this as a free speech issue and they may choose not to wear a mask. With the same logic, a business owner may choose to require a mask before entry."
James E. Lively Jr., president/CEO of Jim Lively Insurance, said Lively Insurance offices in Oak Hill and seven other locations are set up in social distance-friendly scenarios and have welcomed customers since reopening in June under state guidelines.
The Oak Hill corporate office features about 20 employees, and Lively says work stations have been established so that business can be accomplished in a safe manner. "We have our office laid out where we have no one within 10 feet of each other," he said.
When members of the public come in to transact business, they can do so safely under proper social distancing guidelines which allow them to remain 6 feet away from employees, he said. A separate conference room is also available if it is needed for social distancing purposes.
Customers have not been asked to wear masks but they can do so if they want, Lively noted. Given the building's physical set-up, mask-wearing still won't be necessary.
"We can socially distance," said Lively. "If (guidelines) change, we'll change with it."
In a text on Monday, Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said there's little his department can do enforcement-wise since Justice said in Monday's press briefing that individuals opting not to wear a face covering inside would not face criminal sanctions.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.