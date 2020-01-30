Meetings
Fayette County Commission — The Fayette County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the county commission room in the Fayette County Courthouse, Fayetteville on the following dates: Jan. 31; Feb. 5, 10, 13, 14 (special election canvass), 18 and 21; March 6, 13, 20 and 27 (all budget); April 10 and 21; May 8 and 18 (primary canvass); June 5 and 26; July 10 and 24; Aug. 7 and 21; Sept. 4 and 18; Oct. 2, 16 and 30; Nov. 9 and 20; and Dec. 4 and 18. Following are dates for closure of the Fayette County Courthouse for holidays and/or elections: Feb. 17 — Presidents Day; May 12 — primary election; May 25 — Memorial Day; June 19 — West Virginia Day (observed); July 3 — Independence Day (observed); Sept. 7 — Labor Day; Oct. 12 — Columbus Day; Nov. 3 — general election; Nov. 11 — Veterans Day; Nov. 26-27 — Thanksgiving; Dec. 24 — close at noon for Christmas Eve; Dec. 25 — Christmas; Dec. 31 — close at noon for New Year’s Eve; and Jan. 1, 2021 — New Year’s Day.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. at New River Primary for the Regional Local School Improvement Council meeting for New River Primary, New River Intermediate and Fayetteville PK-8; and Tuesday, Feb. 11 and Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. for regular meetings at the BOE office in Fayetteville.
Mount Hope City Council — Mount Hope City Council meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Mount Hope Housing Authority Office.
American Legion — All veterans are welcome to attend the American Legion meeting each third Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the hall in Fayetteville.
New River Humane Society — The New River Humane Society meeting will be held at Elliott’s Whitewater Bar and Grill on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association — The Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at 107 Kelly Avenue across from City Hall. All alumni and friends are invited to attend.
Early Voting — Early voting for the special law enforcement, fire and library levy election in Fayette County will run through Feb. 5, according to County Clerk Alicia Treadway. Early voting is available at the Fayette County Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville, Montgomery Town Hall and the Danese Community Center from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday. Election Day is Saturday, Feb. 8 from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.
WVU Master Gardener Class — A Master Gardener class will be offered beginning in March at the Fayetteville Lowe’s. The 11-week class, starting March 16, will run each Monday (March 16, March 23, March 30, April 6, April 13, April 20, April 27, May 4, May 11, May 18 and May 25) and Wednesday (March 18, March 25, April 1, April 8, April 15, April 22, April 29, May 6, May 13, May 20 and May 27) from 6 to 8 p.m. Call the Fayette County WVU Extension office at 304-574-4253 to get your name on the list.
Call for Volunteers — The West Virginia Alliance for Sustainable Families is seeking volunteers to assist in preparing tax returns in the Mount Hope area during the upcoming tax season. Free training will be provided. For more information, visit the website at www.wvasf.org or call 304-673-1530.
VA in Need of Volunteer Drivers — The West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance is looking for individuals to volunteer one day a month to transport veterans to medical appointments for the Veteran Transportation Network. This program is designed to ensure that veterans without transportation have access to the health care they need. It is free to the veterans. Anyone wishing to volunteer to become a driver of veterans should contact the Voluntary Service Office at the Beckley VA Medical Center: 304-255-2121 ext. 4162 or 4556.
Harm Reduction & Recovery Program — The Fayette County Health Department hosts a harm reduction and recovery program every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at 202 Church Street, Fayetteville. Many services are offered, including STD testing, needle exchange and supplies, immunizations, wound assessment and treatment, Naloxone training, etc. If you would like to volunteer, please call 304-574-1617.
Book Sale — In case the groundhog predicts six more weeks of winter, come to the SALS book sale on Saturday, Feb. 1 to stock up on reading material to get you through it. The sale begins at 10 a.m. at the Historic Oak Hill School, 140 School Street in Oak Hill. There will be a wide selection of titles including some of the most popular contemporary authors of adult fiction. For example, bookstore just acquired additional volumes of James Patterson, Baldacci, Reichs, Coben and others. There is also a shelf of classics in literature and a shelf (plus several boxes) of children’s books. A bunch of new cookbooks are available, some in bundles, plus arts and crafts books, history, biography, and even humor. If you are inclined toward romances, you can name your author and some of her work is probably available. There is a selection of large print books for those who might need them, as well as LPs, CDs, DVDs and a few books on tape. The Historic Oak Hill School is located at 140 School Street with ample parking on both sides of the school. Enter on the left side as you face the building. The sale will close at 3 p.m. All funds raised benefit SALS’ education programs.
Live Library Clue — Remember the board game Clue? The Oak Hill Branch of the Fayette County Public Library will feature its version of the mystery game called Live Library Clue on Friday, Feb. 7 at 5 p.m. If you are into mystery, murder and mayhem, then register at the front desk or call 304-469-9890 for one of the 10 spots available. Once you are registered you will receive a character profile and game information. You must be 18 and older to participate.
Great Backyard Bird Count — Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center will host the Great Backyard Bird Count on Saturday, Feb. 8 beginning at 1 p.m. Bring your children and learn how to identify and feed birds so that you can participate together. Those in attendance will learn basic backyard bird identification, easy feeding projects to make at home and how to participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17. Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center is located at 1151 Terry Avenue, Fayetteville. Price of admission is pet food or supplies to be donated to the Fayette County Animal Shelter. For more information or to register, please call 304-465-8974.
Disc Golf Tournament — Fayette County 4-H will host its second disc golf tournament on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Fayette County Park. This will be a doubles tournament beginning at 11 a.m. Admission will be $15 per person which includes lunch. Register online by following this link: https://www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Fayette_County_4_H_Tournament_2020?fbclid=IwAR2A5cp88z4fR69l8OmLlsKLqYHg2h3jdlYc8WbHDf82oIzutltm0zRISyM
Art Exhibit — Marshall University Libraries’ annual art exhibition, titled “Reframing Appalachia: Images, Stories and Dreams for the Future,” is currently on display at Marshall’s Drinko Library and Information Center on the Huntington campus. “Reframing Appalachia” features 78 pieces of art by 20 artists, including Marshall faculty, students and community members. “We’re trying to create a year-long theme on exploring Appalachian identity through actual Appalachians’ eyes, rather than people outside of Appalachia who often stereotype the region,” said Sabrina Thomas, instruction and research librarian at Marshall. An opening reception for “Reframing Appalachia” will take place beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at Drinko Library. The exhibition will be open to the public through May 11. The exhibit’s digital library may be viewed at https://libguides.marshall.edu/c.php?g=963739&p=7186415.
West Virginia Can’t Wait Town Hall — As part of West Virginia Can’t Wait’s End the Damn Corruption Town Hall Tour, Stephen Smith, candidate for governor, will visit the old Nuttall School Gym in Lookout on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 12 to 2 p.m. This is Smith’s fourth trip around the state, visiting small communities to hear from residents about what the state most needs. There will be a free lunch and opportunity to tell Smith what is important to you. Childcare can be arranged by calling 304-237-3443. To learn more, visit the Town Hall - Fayette County event page on Facebook.
Kaymoor Trail Hike — Join Active SWV Community Captains for a moderate hike on the Kaymoor Trail on Sunday, Feb. 16 from 1 to 3 p.m. Please bring water, snacks, good shoes, warm clothing, and rain gear. Meet at the Brooklyn Trailhead. To reach the trailhead from Route 19, follow Route 16 south through the town of Fayetteville. Take a left on Gateway Road (sign indicates Kaymoor and Cunard). Follow Gatewood Road for 4.6 miles and turn left at the sign for Cunard. Go 1.8 miles and turn left at both of the signs indicating Cunard River Access Road. The parking area is just past the trailhead, located 0.5 miles further on the right. The hike is hosted by Get Active in the Park and Active Southern West Virginia.
Free Community Meal — The First Brethren Church of Oak Hill offers a free community meal each fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. February’s event is set for Feb. 22 at the church’s Fellowship Hall on Central Avenue. Everyone is welcome. Take a break from cooking and join the church for community fellowship. Bring a neighbor or friend. If you need a ride, call 304-469-6153 and leave a message at least 24 hours before the luncheon.
Lapsit Storytime — The Babies Love Books Lapsit returns in February to the Oak Hill Public Library. Come read with the group every second and fourth Tuesday (Feb. 11, Valentine’s Day; and Feb. 25, cats and kittens) at 10:30 a.m. The lapsit is for those 6 to 35 months (with room to wiggle). The storytime promotes development of motor coordination, social skills, early language development and literacy skills and parent/child bonding.
Master Naturalist Courses — The New River Gorge Master Naturalists have the following courses scheduled in the opening months of 2020: Terrestrial Habitats — Saturday, Feb. 1 at 12 noon at Oak Hill City Hall; Nature Interpretation and Teaching — Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. at Canyon Rim Visitors Center, Lansing; GIS (Global Information System) — Tuesday, March 3 at 5:30 p.m. at Oak Hill City Hall; Name, Classification and Identification (plants and animals) — Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m., Oak Hill City Hall; Leave No Trace Outdoor Ethics — Sunday, March 29 at 3 p.m., Oak Hill City Hall; and Wildflowers and Weeds (two parts) — Wednesday, April 22 at 6 p.m. at Canyon Rim Visitor Center, Lansing (classroom portion), and Saturday, April 25 from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Grandview Shelter 4 at Grandview (field lab) or Sunday, April 26 from 2:30 until 5 p.m. at Stone Cliff Trail near Thurmond (field lab), must attend one field lab session. For more extensive information on each session, including cost, instructor and instructions for signing up, visit the New River Gorge Master Naturalists Facebook page and click on the Events tab at the left of the page, or visit the group’s website at newrivergorgemasternaturalist.org and click on Schedule.
New River Birding & Nature Festival — The 2020 New River Birding & Nature Festival is scheduled for April 27 through May 2 in and around the New River Gorge. To discover more on the annual non-profit event, which raises funds for the 501C3 Fayette County Education Fund, visit the festival website at birding-wv.com, or www.facebook.com/NewRiverBirdingNatureFestival.
GSC Winter Open House — Glenville State College invites future Pioneers to attend its Winter Open House on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. on the GSC campus. The day’s schedule starts with check-in on the third floor of the Mollohan Campus Community Center at 9 a.m., followed by a welcome and information session at 10 a.m., academic department tours and information sessions at 10:30 a.m., a campus tour at 11:30 a.m., a tour of the Waco Center at 12:30 p.m., and lunch at the Waco Center at 1 p.m. Prospective students and their families are then invited to cheer on the Pioneers at the men’s and women’s basketball games beginning at 2 p.m. in the Waco Center. For more information or to sign up for GSC’s Winter Open House, contact the Admissions Office at 800-924-2010 or visit www.glenville.edu/admissions/events to register.
Bible Study — Ever wonder why some people build closer families than others? Why they thrive in school and the workplace or excel at conflict resolution? Those people all share something in common: Strong relational wisdom. Discovering Relational Wisdom is a seminar about reducing conflict, harnessing emotions and equipping you with the skills needed to build stronger relationships, valued influence and an inspiring example. Fayetteville Baptist Church will host the engaging seminar packed with dynamic teaching, movie clips, group discussions and practical application exercises beginning Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and running each week through March 25. The instructor for the seminar is Dr. Jack Eades. The only cost related to the seminar is $10 for a workbook. To register, call FBC at 304-574-1074. The church is located at 104 Ankrom Street, Fayetteville.
