OAK HILL — Members of a Fayette County church congregation are seeking to do their part to help the community coalesce.
And they're using a good ol' cup of Joe to help accomplish that mission.
On Feb. 1, First Brethren Church of Oak Hill leaders and members and others in the community were joined by city officials and Fayette County Chamber of Commerce representatives in introducing Pistos Coffee at 129 Central Avenue.
According to First Brethren Church of Oak Hill Pastor Mike Meadows and Chuck Vance, a church deacon, First Brethren recently put the finishing touches on the non-profit Pistos Coffee with the aim of providing a good gathering place for people in the community, during which they can mingle and buy one of the various coffees or other drinks, as well as a variety of sweets and bread.
“We’re excited," Meadows said as the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce did a live Facebook video to help welcome the coffee house. "This has been kind of a two-year project, two years in the making. We walked into an abandoned building. John Garvin actually gave us this building."
The vision grew from there, he said.
"Pistos means faithful, and we want to be faithful to our community, we want to be faithful to the mission that God has given us," Meadows said. "And we want to bring this community together; that’s what this whole thing is about, bringing the community together.
"Whatever backgrounds we come from, whatever religious affiliations we have, that’s not the issue here. The issue is we are people and we need to come together as one and build our community as one. That’s the whole vision behind this coffee shop, other than the passion that I love coffee. We just ask that everybody come out and support us, and support one another. Make this your place to hang out.”
Pistos is located right across the street from the downtown church.
"John Garvin donated the property," said Vance, who joins Meadows, Michelle Meadows and Pam Vance as administrators of the endeavor. "John's family owned the Smoke House for years. This used to be the Greyhound bus terminal. Whenever John retired, he donated both the Smoke House building, this building, and the entire upstairs."
The upstairs area is being used for youth activities.
Pistos has held soft openings on recent Sundays for about an hour for church people, Vance explained.
Hours of operation will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
The church has had community assistance in getting the coffee house up and running, said Vance. "We had donations from other churches in the community, and people from our community," he said. "This building, the only thing the church paid for is new windows and a new heating and air conditioning unit. Everything else has been donated, from the materials to the labor to the supplies."
Many men from the church helped with maintenance and construction, Vance noted.
The central aim on the Central Avenue establishment will be "to make the community to come together, to get to know each other, and hopefully by doing that, that folks will get more involved in the community and what's happening in our community," Vance said.
"A certain percentage (of the proceeds) will go to the church, then we'll have our overhead," Vance explained. "We would like to be able to help the community. Say that the food pantry calls and says, 'Hey, we're running low on food.' And we can say 'We have this amount of money set aside (to be able to help overcome the shortfall).'"
Customers stopping by will have a variety of items from which to choose, according to Vance. "Everything from just a regular black coffee to pretty much anything that meets your flavor with the different flavorings. Lattes, espressos ... We'll have different types of teas, cold-brewed coffee, nitro-infused coffee, smoothies..."
The pastry offerings will occur on a rotating basis and will feature such items as cakes, muffins and fresh-baked bread.
Pistos Coffee currently has six workers on an all-volunteer basis. Two other individuals are in the process of securing their food-handler cards.
In the future, an apprenticeship or training program will possibly be in place for others, Vance said.
"Pistos Coffee is a volunteer-driven coffee shop with a strong community-minded mission," said Becky Sullivan, executive director of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce. "This is a great addition to the City of Oak Hill. It is a nice, convenient location that provides refreshments, WiFi, retail therapy, gathering or work spaces and delicious made-to-order coffee."
For more information, visit https://www.pistoscoffee.com/ or call 1-304-900-3355.
