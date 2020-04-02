FAYETTEVILLE — Learn how to participate in the New Roots Community Farm (NRCF) Community Garden initiative via Facebook Live on April 3 at 5 p.m.
Participants will learn why NRCF has decided to offer a community garden space, the cost and size of each plot, what NRCF will provide on-site, and participant expectations with respect to weeding, tending, etc.
In order to be assigned a plot, participants must sign a garden contract. Contracts will be made on a first-come, first-serve basis between April 3 and May 1 or until all plots have been assigned.
For more information, visit http://www.facebook.com/newrootscommunityfarm or contact Community Garden Manager Lafayette Dexter (304-763-8428 or skye@sproutingfarms.org).
New Roots Community Farm offers access to locally grown food, an opportunity for businesses to begin or expand farming operations, vocational training for farmers, community garden space, and a local food distribution site. Educational and community opportunities include but are not limited to program planning, infrastructure development, apprenticeship program, community engagement, crop planning and planting, land leasing, local food distribution hub, and fall harvest.
To learn more about the farm, contact Farm Director Susanna Wheeler at susanna.l.wheeler@wv.gov.
