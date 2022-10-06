After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, volunteers have announced that the Community Thanksgiving Meal is returning to the Lewis Christian Community Center.
The 2022 Community Thanksgiving Meal will be on Thursday, Nov. 24.
According to organizers, this year's meal will be somewhat different than in years past. Due to continued Covid precautions, there will be no dine-in option and no home delivery. Meals will be available for pickup from several sites throughout Fayette County.
All meals must be requested no later than Oct. 31. Meals can be reserved by emailing communitythanksgivingmeal@outlook.com or by calling 304-741-9123. Please leave a message to include name, number of meals requested, phone number and pickup location. Leave only one message for each order. Meal requests will be retrieved daily. No text messages will be accepted.
Meals will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following sites:
• Lewis Christian Community Center — 469 Central Avenue, Oak Hill
• Smithers Gateway Center — 2 Greyhound Way, Smithers
• Pax Gym — 37 School Street, Pax
• SALS Community Center — 1862 Beards Fork Road, Beards Fork
• SALS Regina Three Rivers Apartments — 194 Scrabble Creek Road, Gauley Bridge
• SALS Raines Building — 1 mile south of Kincaid Post Office on Route 61
• Mount Hope Community Center — 518 Main Street, Mount Hope
• Midland Trail Community Center — 119 Church Street, Ansted
The Community Thanksgiving Meal is a 100 percent volunteer effort and paid for solely by donations from businesses, individuals and local churches. Through the generosity of many, the program has provided thousands of free, traditional Thanksgiving meals since its inception in 2000. In 2019, a record 2,785 meals was provided to those who may otherwise not have had the opportunity. The need was greater than the available resources, though, as another nearly 100 folks were turned away after the food was depleted, a representative said.
To volunteer or to donate food items (uncooked turkeys, chicken broth, green beans, cranberry sauce), email communitythanksgivingmeal@outlook.com or call 304-382-1421. Monetary donations can be made to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 345 Kelly Avenue, Oak Hill, West Virginia, 25901. When sending a donation, denote that the donation is for the Community Thanksgiving Meal.
