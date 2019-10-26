FAYETTEVILLE — Terry George, Fayette County superintendent of schools, told members of the county school board Tuesday evening that he will meet with the state School Building Authority next month to seek funding for a regional, pre-kindergarten through 12th grade school in Meadow Bridge.
The regional school proposal is part of the county’s current construction plan which had to be readjusted following the state Board of Education’s decision in 2016 to allow Meadow Bridge High School to remain open.
Following the decision, county officials were forced to work out a solution with assistance from the School Building Authority and the state Board of Education.
The state BOE on Aug. 14 approved the proposal to open a new regional school in Meadow Bridge serving students from Fayette, Summers, Greenbrier and Raleigh counties, according to an earlier story in The Register-Herald. The proposed school would be the third such regional school in the state.
“If you go to Meadow Bridge, the county line for Summers County and Fayette County runs right through the middle of town,” George told board members in August. “You could be one house up and you can be a Summers County student. The next house could be a Fayette County student. What we’d like to provide is an opportunity for these students to go to the school that’s closest to their front door, and this allows them to do that.”
George said at the time that he is in total support of the regional school concept, but that in spite of the state Board of Education’s approval of the proposal, funding still must be found.
George will make his presentation before the SBA on Monday, Nov. 18 at 9:45 a.m.
